So, it’s my turn to write a funny article for the paper and my nerves are a little shot. Between worrying about COVID-19 and the health of my family, friends and employees, I don’t know that I have any funny left in me right now. Instead, I looked through some old articles to try find one to run again. What struck me about the one below is that it’s about the most normal and mundane thing in the world — the annual ritual of cleaning out my children’s closets.
And as I read it, I think to myself, what I wouldn’t give to be in a mundane world right now! Until we all get back there, (and we most certainly will) I hope this old article brings you at least a small smile.
Also, please know that Becky and I hope and pray you and your loved ones are staying well and soon enough, we can all get back to cleaning out closets and all the other, everyday, mundane things that made life so good!
The Purge
This weekend we did something that all family’s dread.
I had put it off long enough, but finally marched up those stairs.
It had to be done!
I knew it and they knew it.
And it was going to be horrible.
My pitiful children followed behind me with garbage bags in hand. We were going to be at this for hours, days even.
Yes ... the time had come to clean out their closets. Oh, the horror!
The annual cleaning out of the closets is a precursor to winter school clothes shopping. And with it being almost November, I was cutting it close.
How my children accumulate masses of clothes is beyond me!
But they do.
And by the end of fall, these clothes can be found stuffed in random drawers, under their bed, on top of the armoire, in each other’s rooms, on the floor and sometimes, just sometimes, in their actual closets.
Hundreds of socks in all sizes and colors are dumped in the hall as we try to find pairs. Jeans and skirts they forgot they bought are found. And usually I’ll find at least five items belonging to my husband and I.
“So that’s where my yoga pants are! In Neill’s closet, why of course!”
We toil for hours and with each passing hour I become more and more irritable.
“This still has the tag on it! Why do you have five of the same blue polos? This is my belt!”
“No, I’m not giving this away because it’s ugly. When you asked me to spend $30 on it, it wasn’t ugly!”
“Yes, if it doesn’t fit Madison, then it moves to your closet. That’s the role of the younger sister. She wears hand me downs. Look it up.”
Back and forth. Back and forth. We carry on for hours.
Sometimes they try to escape and I’ll turn to find one gone. I wouldn’t notice but for the fact their sibling immediately outs them.
“Bring me more garbage bags,” I yell to the one now hiding downstairs.
Drawer by drawer, closet by closet, we fill bags to the brim with too short pajama pants, mustard stained polos, out of style cargo shorts and shoes whose match is long gone.
We also reorganize, color code and finally see the bottom of everyone’s closet.
Why yes ... the carpet is still there!
And at the end of the day we drag bag after bag downstairs and then proceed to pass out from exhaustion.
Rest up. Tomorrow we shop for new school clothes.
Oh, the horror!
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County moms Angel Kane and Becky Andrews. This column is Angel’s.
