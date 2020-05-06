This will definitely be a “victory garden” year and it’s easy to see that fact with the lack of seeds, plants, and garden supplies in our local stores.
It will be a year for many questions on the new gardener’s part and I wanted to list resources that new and seasoned gardeners alike would benefit from. If you are a seasoned gardener and you are getting some questions, use this as a time to encourage instead of discouraging. Gardening used to be at the forefront of hobbies and I think we will see a surge of this hobby returning this year.
Use your Extension Agents in the county because we are available to answer your agricultural questions (including horticulture), 4H related inquires, and even family and consumer science related matters. We have a direct connection to the university and are happy to assist with any problems you are trying to diagnose. If we do not have the answer directly, we know the leaders in our state who will know the answer. We are still working at this time and would love to help you with any questions you might have.
The University of Tennessee now has a website dedicated to all things gardening in Tennessee — www.uthort.com On this webpage you will find every gardening topic available including vegetables, fruits, and even lawn care and maintenance. There is even a calendar on this website that gives tasks that you should be doing in your garden each month, it is found under 2020 Tennessee Home Vegetable Garden Calendar. It will also have tips on excellent cultivars of vegetables to grow in Tennessee also.
The Master Gardeners also have a helpline in the county that will help answer any gardening questions you might have. The email is wcmghelpline@gmail.com. This might be an easy way for you to try and identify a plant, bug, or maybe even a disease you’re having issues with in the garden. If you are having any issues, feel free to reach out to any of the resources above and don’t always take the Internet’s word for it. Please find research backed information because that will be best for the garden in the long run!
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture UT-TSU Extension Agent, Wilson County at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
