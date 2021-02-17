Sarah Williams has been recognized as a nominee for a Governor’s Volunteer Stars Award.
The award initiative seeks to recognize and honor outstanding volunteers in participating counties for their volunteer service. Williams received a commemorative plaque to mark the occasion, sponsored by Wilson Bank & Trust. Senior Vice President Wes Taylor joined Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto in presenting Williams with her nomination award and thanking her for her volunteer service.
Williams was nominated by West Elementary Principal Chris Plummerfor the work Williams does volunteering for the school. Williams serves as the PTO president for West Elementary. She spends her time fundraising, spreading joy to students and parents and leads multiple committees of volunteers who all assist in supporting the school during these troubling times.
“She works round-the-clock for our school and embraces the best attitude and graces everyone with a smile all while maintaining a full-time job of her own coupled with juggling life with a husband and kiddos,” Plummer said in a county news release. “She is the epitome of a servant leader and the love for our school and all of its stakeholders speaks volumes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.