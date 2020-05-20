I wouldn’t make it. I am so positive of this that I’ve instructed my husband that if an apocalypse befalls, he is to cut me loose. This is not an act of martyrdom. This is the cold, hard truth of accepting that I’m not equipped to handle a Jupiter Effect, Zombie, Interplanetary Contamination, Cybergeddon, or the like.
I always thought of myself as a survivalist. Or maybe survival-ish is more my speed. I survived being a weirdo in adolescence, bad habits in college, working overnights in TV news, childbirth, driving lessons with teenagers, etc. While I’m still a weirdo, the rest I came out of a little wiser.
Nothing prepared me for what happened a week ago.
It was Sunday afternoon. Jacob and I were in Chattanooga moving him out of his apartment and home for the summer. As we were wrapping up, I got a call from Jackson. “The power is out. My phone is on 10%.”
I think I said something like, “And you’re using your last bit of battery power to call mama. You’re my favorite today. Does this mean you want to snuggle when I get home?” I could hear his eyes rolling before we both hung up. Two seconds later Jay called.
“Hey! There’s a storm. Trees have fallen. Power lines are down. It’s serious. I’m checking the weather. Call me before you get on the highway.”
Jay glides through life prepared. He knows where everything is in his office, his truck, his garage, his shop, the drawer in his bedside table. E V E R Y T H I N G. He knows (to the penny) how much change is in his spare change dish and savings account. He schedules everything and barring natural disasters, he keeps his schedule. He’s pragmatic so naturally he plans for worst case scenario. During a crisis, he can appear almost giddy with preparedness.
The power was still out when I got home. No big deal. It’s happened before.
A few hours later, the sun came up, but not the lights. I checked my phone (now at 20% power) for an update. Crews were working on it. No need to panic. We had no damage, so we had nothing to complain about. It would be fine. We would be fine. I would be fine.
No electricity meant no hot water. No hot water meant shower 30-second showers in 20-degree water. I could handle it. A hot cup of coffee could take the chill away. Only no coffee because no electricity. Before saying what I was thinking, I tried to snap out of it. I was becoming the person I hated. A person who can’t handle a little discomfort. We had no damage, so we had nothing to complain about. It would be fine. We would be fine. I would be fine.
Sensing my frustration, Jay said dryly, “It’s been 15 minutes.”
I used my phone flashlight (now at 10% power) to put on a little makeup before heading to work. See. No big deal. It’s called being flexible. Power will be back later. I can totally handle this. We had no damage, so we had nothing to complain about. It would be fine. We would be fine. I would be fine.
That afternoon, I got home where Jay greeted me with a propane lantern, a Forever Last flashlight, and an update on the electricity. There was none. We decided to eat the good snacks for dinner. The high calorie/low good for you snacks that we hide from the kids. But the good snacks were nowhere to be found. We had been cleaned out. Even our hiding place! We knew who the culprits were. Unless a stranger broke into our home and stole everything in our pantry except a tin with six natural almonds and three bags of non-GMO chickpea chips that no one wanted. I wasn’t going to let it get to me. Three almonds each and weird chips would do us good after the amount of food we’ve eaten over the preceding weeks. We had no damage, so we had nothing to complain about. It would be fine. We would be fine. I would be fine.
At 8 p.m., the night sky was taking over. Finished with feeling sorry for myself and bored I decided to tackle this situation “Cast Away” style. I took my new flashlight and began looking frantically for the kid’s old soccer gear. I found a shin guard. His name would be Adidas.
Jackson walked by as I prepared to draw a face on my new friend.
“Wilson was a volleyball, Mom.”
At 3 a.m. the lights flickered for a few seconds. By 6 a.m., the power was on for good. We survived 37 hours with no electricity. I am not the survivor I thought I was. Add NO SNACKS to the mix and I become a liability. I can survive childbirth, a pandemic (so far), I can even survive watching every episode of “Walker, Texas Ranger” (again) with my dad. But would I be willing to throw in the towel if things got bad, like zombie bad? We made a deal instead. Jay would teach me how to be better prepared for disasters and I would find a better hiding place for our snacks.
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County moms Becky Andrews and Angel Kane. This column is Becky’s.
