I suppose I have always had a fascination with books. It may be because Mrs. Willingham turned me on to Ted and Sally in the first grade. Or, it may be because reading, writing and ‘rithmatic were emphasized more back in the days of my youth. I can’t remember my mother reading to me; but for some reason I caught the reading bug early on, and I have been an avid reader ever since.
My first great adventure in reading was found in Jack London’s “Call of the Wild.” As a boy, I found the adventures of a dog named Buck in the Alaskan wilderness to be both fascinating and exhilarating. I have read the “Call of the Wild” many times since.
I have tons of books — shelves filled with books — books stacked all around my reading chair. I have so many books sometimes I can’t find the one I am looking for. I buy books and give them away. I love books!
So often, along the journey of my life, I have been inspired, instructed, and helped by something someone recorded in a book. There have been times, in my reading, when words seemed to jump off the page — words I needed hear.
Sometimes an author will put into words some thought I had been thinking for a long time, and it reinforces my position on some thought or idea. And the stories of other people’s lives can inspire
and motivate.
I suppose that is the reason I became an author.
It has been my hope that my stories would inspire and motivate. William Faulkner wrote, “It is the writer’s privilege to help man endure by lifting his heart.” That’s it! I write to lift hearts.
Hartsville resident Jack McCall is an author and motivational speaker.
