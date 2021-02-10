I spoke to Dad earlier. He shared what his day consisted of thus far. He ate his usual yogurt with “crunchie stuff” for breakfast. Shortly after, his coffee kicked in then nature took its course. One shower and two bottles of water later, he sat down to watch his favorite episode of “Walker, Texas Ranger” — which would be any episode of “Walker, Texas Ranger.” To his dismay, the screen stayed black.
Between my siblings and me, we’ve spent 846 hours on the line with Spectrum customer service trying to figure out why his television keeps shutting down.
“My other television worked so much better. Why did you kids replace that one? This one never works. Ever. If I could figure out how to open my window, I’d throw it out.”
Just 24 hours earlier, he was watching a World War II documentary on the History Channel. I reminded him of this then tried to help him retrace his steps to figure out what went wrong.
“No. You are probably thinking about when I had my old TV. That’s the only time I could have watched the History Channel. This thing is pathetic. I called the 800 number to complain, but no one answered. I’m calling the Better Business Bureau tomorrow.”
Rather than argue, I went through the normal battery of questions.
Me: “Did you turn off the box?”
Dad: “What box?”
Me: “The cable box.”
Dad: “I don’t have one of those. My other television didn’t even need a box.”
Me: “Look below the television. In the cabinet. Do you see a red light?”
Dad: “A red light? No. I see nothing. The cabinet is black. There’s nothing in it.”
In a non-pandemic environment, I can drop in to figure out the problem. But now … COVID-19.
As frustrating as a wonky television can be, dad really is living his best life thanks to the many saints of Hearthside Senior Living. We now heavily rely on the kindness of the folks that work there. The folks that have had a million little things to do in order to keep my dad and his fellow residents safe.
So, I called Saint Shane to see if he had any ideas about how to fix Dad’s entertainment problem.
It will only be a matter of time before my Aunt Margie calls. As soon as I pick up, she will begin with, “Your father can’t seem to get his television to work. Why is it that he can’t watch his other one? Did you throw the other one out, dear? Was the new television your idea, dear?” I think “dear” is code for, “FIX MY BROTHER’S TV, YOU LITTLE TWIT.” I don’t take it personally. She means well. She loves her brother.
Shane comes through. Within minutes dad is happy as a clam with “Walker, Texas Ranger” playing at volume 60.
Apparently, he was turning off the power strip every night because the red light bothered him. This means the cable box doesn’t automatically power up when the switch is flipped.
Shane explained the issue, and Dad promised he wouldn’t touch the power strip from now on. To be sure, Shane covered the red light with a piece of electrical tape. Brilliant, right? If Dad couldn’t see the light, maybe he wouldn’t forget that he’s not supposed to touch it. We were saved! That should be the last time we ever have to worry about cable boxes, flashing red lights, faulty remotes, etc.
The next afternoon, I sent Shane a text thanking him for taking care of Dad.
He responded: “He turned off the power switch again. That electrical tape didn’t fool him at all. I’ll take care of it before his shows come on later.” And he did.
As frustrating and confusing as this pandemic has been, knowing Dad is safe and being taken care of by the many saints of Hearthside gives me and my siblings such peace. Kind of like the peace that “Walker, Texas Ranger” brings to the citizens of Dallas.
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Becky Andrews and Angel Kane. This column is Becky’s.
