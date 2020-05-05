Normal is not the same for everyone, just as stress is not the same. During this time, everyone’s normal is very different than just a very few months ago. Now, doing everyday tasks may seem difficult to accomplish. This can become stressful for even the ones that did not stress about much before the pandemic.
According to Extension Specialist Dr. Kathryn Conrad’s article “Coping During Covid-19: Tips for Adult and Child Mental Well-Being”, she states “Some internalize stress by withdrawing into themselves, wanting to be alone and distant in processing difficult feelings. Others externalize their stress by being easily upset or moody and may find it more difficult to get along with others.”
Adults and children all experience stress. How both react to the stress may be similar or a bit different. In adults, stress may disrupt sleep, lose concentration, and turn to drugs and alcohol. Children may experience frequent outbursts, return to bedwetting or thumb sucking, and experience separation anxiety. There are more experiences that may be exhibited by both adults and children. It is very important for parents to take time for self so it will be easier to help children manage their stress.
Stress can lead to negative health effects, such as headaches, high blood pressure, depression, etc. One must practice self care to manage stress. Ways to practice self care is to find an outlet for the stress; examples could include exercise, meditation, daily routine, and having boundaries for social media. It is good to stay connected to family and friends during this time; however, it could lead to information overload.
This too shall pass. By using ways to manage your stress, you will come out of this healthier and stronger than before.
For more information on or other family topics, contact Shelly Barnes, family and consumer sciences Extension agent for UT Extension in Wilson County. Barnes may be reached at sphill24@utk.edu or 615-444-9584 ext. 105.
