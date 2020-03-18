As I turn on the television and watch the Sunday evening news, fear grows in me.
The coronavirus is upon us. Tornadoes have ravaged us. The economy is taking a hit.
I’m even more afraid because as I sit here writing my article. Our children are spread across the country. One in Alabama, one in Florida, one in Washington, D.C.
This past Friday before they all left, I called my husband and tried to convince him that we should not let any of them go on their pre-planned trips.
“There is too much bad stuff happening. They need to just stay home.” I said to him.
Our two youngest are in school and it’s spring break for them. Our oldest has started working as a nurse in Nashville and this is her first break since she started. She is meeting friends for a quick visit.
My husband, insisted all would be fine. And even if not, we should still let them go.
“We can’t instill fear in them,” he said.
So off they went in different directions.
I’ve got them on a family text message and they are checking in, washing their hands and sending photos as I sit here trying not to be scared for them and all of us.
Fear is natural I think. At least for me it is. And that’s OK. To each his own I say, in how we all cope with life stressors. I bought hand sanitizer, stocked our pantry and say my prayers at night for my family and yours.
But if this week has proved anything to all of us who live in Middle Tennessee, it is that there is one thing much stronger than fear and that is faith.
Faith in a higher power. Faith in our neighbors. Faith in ourselves.
I’ve heard story after story of both unbelievable survival and unfathomable loss. And while those stories immediately grip my soul with fear, I then only have to look to my left and right as I drive around my town and see hoards of people cleaning up, passing out food, handing out supplies and on Sunday, filling the pews of their respective places of faith as they come together to lift up those around them.
I fear the next few weeks may be a little bumpy for all of us, as we rebuild our communities and whether whatever else life may throw at us.
And as the fear starts to engulf me, I must remember that thinking about all that is going on will not overcome fear, but action will.
So if you are like me right now, a little worried and somewhat scared, then just look to all those friends, neighbors and first responders out there that have helped so many and continue to do so and know that they are fearful too, but are walking through it with their faith.
They are why we will all be OK.
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County moms Angel Kane and Becky Andrews. This column is Angel’s.
