In 2007, a group of concerned Wilson Countians came together to form the Wilson County Agricultural Hall of Fame. Since Wilson County was founded back in 1799, agriculture has been a cornerstone of this community. To recognize the contributions of the many folks involved in agriculture to our community, the Wilson County Agricultural Hall of Fame was organized.
Each year, at least four Wilson Countians are recognized during a banquet designed to bring attention to agriculture’s prominent place in our county. The 13th annual Wilson County Agricultural Hall of Fame Banquet will take place on April 7, 2020 in the Wilson County EXPO Building at the Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon with a reception at 6 p.m. and the banquet at 6:30 p.m. Area FFA and 4-H Members will serve as ushers for the evening.
The following individuals will be part of the 14th class of inductees into the Wilson County Agricultural Hall of Fame:
• Donald Rowland
• Paula and Henry Oldfield
• Roy and Diane Major
• Albert H. Goodall
“The purpose of the Wilson County Agricultural Hall of Fame is to recognize citizens of Wilson County who have made a significant impact on agriculture in Wilson County, Tennessee, nationally or worldwide” said Ben Powell, chairman of the Wilson County Agricultural Hall of Fame. “We feel the time is right to pay tribute to these very deserving individuals.”
Other members of the board of directors of the Wilson County Agriculture Hall of Fame are Keith Harrison, vice chairman; Jeffrey Turner, secretary; Diane Major, treasurer; and Ruth Correll, Louis Fletcher, Isabel Hall and Neal Oakley.
The organizers have established a nonprofit status for the organization to enable them to raise money to be used for a building on the Ward Agricultural Center to be dedicated to the individuals inducted into the Wilson County Agricultural Hall of Fame.
“Any funds raised over and above the costs of putting on the annual banquet will be set aside for the building,” said Major.
Tickets for the April 7 banquet can be purchased from Major by calling 444-1890 ext. 3. The cost is $20 each.
Jordan’s Catering will be preparing the meal that evening, which is another reason to join in on the festivities.
“We want folks to come together to recognize these deserving individuals on April 7,” said Powell. “We owe these folks a great deal of gratitude for everything they have done for agriculture as well as Wilson County.”
For more information, fo to www.wilsoncountyag halloffame.org.
Submitted to the News
