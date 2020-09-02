Things look different for the Sherry’s Run 5K Run/Walk this year.
While this is the 17th annual event, this year is the first time it is a virtual event. This just means you can participate from any location! Run or walk in your neighborhood, at the park, on a treadmill, wherever works best for you! In fact, you don’t have to run or walk at all — you can sleep in for Sherry’s Run if you choose!
It also means the regular Sherry’s Run 5K course along West Main Street, North Greenwood Street, Baddour Parkway, Castle Heights Avenue and Hill Street will not be closed to traffic. Typically the streets along the Sherry’s Run 5K route are blocked off for runners and walkers.
Since streets will not be closed, many teams and individuals are finding other ways to safely hold their own small gatherings. Some teams are meeting at local churches and school parking lots. There are lots of wonderful parks in our area with walking trails. Don Fox Park, Cedars of Lebanon State Park, Charlie Daniels Park, Long Hunter State Park, Shelby Bottoms Greenway, and Bledsoe Creek State Park are all great places for running and walking. Some people are planning to walk in their neighborhood or around their yard.
While so much has changed in the world this year, the mission of Sherry’s Run has not changed. Sherry’s Run provides financial assistance to families in Wilson County and surrounding communities who are fighting cancer.
Your support is needed this year for the Sherry’s Run Virtual 5K Run/Walk on Sept. 12. Registration is available online at www.sherrysrun.org or stop by the Sherry’s Run office to complete a paper registration form. Registration for the Sherry’s Run Virtual 5K Run/Walk is only $30 and Sleep in registration is only $35. All registrations include an event T-shirt.
Sherry’s Run is a non-profit organization that works throughout the year to provide hope to families battling cancer in Wilson County and surrounding communities by offering emotional encouragement and financial assistance. In addition, Sherry’s Run works to spread colon health awareness by distributing free colon cancer screening tests and providing colonoscopy assistance.
To learn more about the Sherry’s Run organization, please call 615-925-2592. To refer someone for assistance, please call 615-925-9932 or visit www. sherrysrun.org. To make a donation to Sherry’s Run, visit www.sherrysrun.org or mail donations to Sherry’s Run, P.O. Box 8, Lebanon, TN 37088-0008.
— Submitted to the Democrat
