MT. JULIET — Four Lady Bears scored in double figures Friday night in a 68-51 win over Hendersonville.
Senior point guard Nevaeh Majors totaled 20 points while junior Taylor Pruitt knocked down 19, Halle Jones 12 and Ava Heilman 10. Adelyn Kendall finished with four points and Anna Riggs a three-pointer.
Mt. Juliet remained at home Tuesday for a visit from Station Camp. The Lady Bears will close the regular season at 6:30 p.m. Friday when rival Wilson Central comes to town.
Brill’s 21 leads Lady Wildcat road winGALLATIN — Wilson Central dominated the third quarter and sealed the deal in the fourth for a 58-52 win at Station Camp.
The Lady Wildcats used a 21-7 third to turn a 19-17 halftime deficit into a 38-26 lead. Though Station Camp cut the margin in the fourth, Nicole Brill caped her 21-point night with nine in the final eight minutes, sinking 6 of 8 free throws, as the Lady Wildcats climbed to 14-9 for the season and 7-5 in District 9-AAA.
Jasmin Angel and Savannah Kirby each collected nine points while Jakoria Woods scored seven, Campbell Strange six and Sydney Dalton two.
Marissa Wirtz keyed Station Camp’s comeback with 19 of her 33 points in the fourth quarter, including half of her four three-pointers. Faith Eubank bottomed out a pair of threes on her way to 17.
The teams were even 8-8 through eight minutes.
Wilson Central returned to Sumner County on Tuesday with a trip to Portland and will close the regular season Friday night at Mt. Juliet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.