Midgame spurt sends Devilettes past Central

A day after learning Sydnee Richetto will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, Wilson Central’s girls battled host Lebanon tooth and nail for the first 1 1/2 quarters Friday night.
But a mid-game run gave the Devilettes breathing room and launched Lebanon to a 70-44 win at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
Richetto, a junior, was injured Jan. 24 against Hendersonville and missed last Tuesday’s game against Beech. A Thursday trip to a doctor confirmed the worst, coach Erica Wilson confirmed following Friday’s game.
Without Richetto, the Lady Wildcats gamely battled in a back-and-forth first quarter which ended with a steal and layup by Lebanon’s Addie Porter which pulled the Devilettes into a 14-14 tie.
A transition layup by Campbell Strange put Central up 16-15. But Aaryn Grace Lester’s pullup jumper from the elbow put Lebanon in front to stay 17-16.
Lebanon seized control when a four-point trip — a three-pointer by Anne Heidebreicht while a foul away from the ball was committed, sending Rebecca Brown to the free-throw line where she made 1 of 2. Two foul shots by Heidebreicht sent the Devilettes into halftime ahead 32-23.
The Devilettes enjoyed a five-point trip in the third quarter when Terri Reynolds was ruled to have been fouled intentionally on a fastbreak layup, giving her two free throws (both of which she made) and Lebanon the ball. Reynolds was fouled again and hit 1 of 2 from the line.
That was part of a 15-0 run capped by Porter’s layup and one off an Allissa Mulaski steal, giving Lebanon a 54-32 lead.
Reynolds ended up leading Lebanon with 12 points, all in the second half. Porter pitched in with 11 while Heidebreicht and Mulaski each sank two triples on their way to 10 points apiece. Lester and Avery Harris had seven points apiece, Meioshe Mason five, Asia Barr three free throws, Macie Jones and Madison Jennings two apiece and Brown her foul shot as the Devilettes improved to 19-6 for the season and 9-1 in District 9-AAA.
Strange scored 11 of her 13 points in the first half before fouling out midway through the fourth quarter. Jasmin Angel sank two triples and had eight of her 11 in the first half. Jakoria Woods supplied seven points, Sydney Dalton five, Alecia Winters four in the fourth, Kensley Carter a fourth-quarter three and Kristen Smith a free throw as Central slipped to 13-8, 6-4.
Both teams will return to the district grind at 6:30 p.m. today, both on their home floors — Lebanon against Station Camp and Wilson Central vs. Gallatin.
Portland prevails over Mt. JulietPORTLAND — Mt. Juliet’s girls fell behind early Friday night before a bad third quarter put the Lady Bears irretrievably behind in a 48-36 setback to Portland.
The Lady Panthers led 9-6 following the first quarter and 25-19 at halftime before a 14-4 third put the game out of reach for Mt. Juliet at 39-23.
Nevaeh Majors led the Lady Bears with 14 points while Ava Heilman hit a pair of three-pointers on her way to seven. Halle Jones scored six points, Adelyn Kendall five and Taylor Pruitt four.
Mt. Juliet will return to Sumner County today for a 6:30 p.m. game at District 9-AAA-leading Beech.
Lady Saints outscored at Ezell-HardingANTIOCH — Mt. Juliet Christian’s girls were outscored at Ezell-Harding 51-41 last Saturday.
Amelia Lyons led the Lady Saints with 19 points while Shinae Howard-Johnson finished with 14. Megan Blackwell and Felicity Keen each collected three points and Abigail Eastin two.
Mt. Juliet Christian played host to Friendship Christian on Tuesday and will travel to Goodpasture for a makeup game Wednesday.
Beech rallies in fourthHENDERSONVILLE — District 9-AAA-leading Beech answered Wilson Central’s big third quarter with a strong fourth Tuesday night as the Lady Buccaneers catapulted to a 52-47 win.
Central outscored Beech 20-11 in the third quarter to turn a 23-18 halftime deficit into a 38-34 lead going into the fourth. But the Lady Bucs won the fourth 18-9.
Natasha Jones and Mia Dean each dropped in 12 points and Deshiya Hoosier 10 for the Lady Bucs, who led 15-10 eight minutes in. Dean and Hoosier each hit a pair of three-pointers.
Nicole Brill led the Lady Wildcats with 19 points while fellow post Campbell Strange finished with 14 and Jasmin Angel 12. Jakoria Woods tossed in two.
Lady Bears fall short to GallatinMT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet kept the pressure on Gallatin all night, but the Lady Wave escaped with a 48-42 win Tuesday night.
The Lady Wave led 22-21 at halftime as they improved to 16-6 for the season and 5-4 in District 9-AAA.
Halle Jones led the Lady Bears with 14 points while Nevaeh Majors notched nine, Ava Heilman and Taylor Pruitt six apiece, Anna Riggs four and Dymond Howard three as Mt. Juliet slipped to 6-12, 2-7.
Lady Saints outscored by USN despite Lyons’ 24MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet Christian was outscored by University School of Nashville 65-48 Tuesday night.
Amelia Lyons led the Lady Saints with 24 points while Megan Blackwell added 11, Shinae Howard-Johnson seven and Grace Wood and Abigail Eastin two each.
Howard-Johnson’s 31 not enough as MJCA outscored at DavidsonNASHVILLE — Mt. Juliet Christian’s girls had one of their better offensive nights of the season Monday, but still dropped a 76-67 decision at Davidson Academy.
Shinae Howard-Johnson led the Lady Saints with 31 points while Megan Blackwell finished with 15 and Amelia Lyons 14. Grace Wood, Abigail Eastin and Bethany Lyons each added two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.