MJ’s Stake named state soccer coach of the year

By Staff Reports
Mt. Juliet resident Sean Stake has been named Competitive Girls co-Coach of the Year by the Tennessee State Soccer Association.
A volunteer coach for Eagle Express Soccer Club for six years, Stake serves as girls’ director of coaching and is a member of the board of directors.
“Coach Sean is a model example of the kind of coach that EESC looks to have within its ranks,” EESC technical director Darren Laver wrote in a release. “He spends his working hours promoting sports opportunities for individuals with intellectual disabilities as the VP of Sports for Special Olympics Tennessee. Off the job, he pours his heart and soul into everything he does, a trait that makes him a brilliant coach and mentor for our young soccer players. On the field, his training philosophy of developing great people first and great players second is something that is always refreshing to see.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.