BELL BUCKLE — Mt. Juliet Christian’s playoff hopes took a hit in a 21-20 loss at the Webb School last Friday night.
The Saints were either tied or led until Webb scored on a short run midway through the fourth quarter and converted the extra point. Mt. Juliet Christian drove inside the Feet 30-yard line before missing a potential go-ahead field goal with 1:25 left as MJCA fell to 1-6 for the season and 1-3 in the East Region.
“We had opportunities,” Mt. Juliet Christian coach Dan Davis said. “We didn’t close it out. You got to close it out.”
Webb moved ahead of MJCA into the sixth, and final, playoff slot at 2-3 in the region and 3-3 overall.
Mt. Juliet Christian jumped to a 14-0 first-quarter lead on a 65-yard kickoff return by JaMarion Thomas and a 1-yard run by Kam Curtis, with Carter Branim converting both extra points.
Webb cut the margin in half by halftime with a short run and pulled into a 14-14 tie with another short TD run in the third quarter.
Curtis’ second 1-yard touchdown run of the night put Mt. Juliet Christian back in front 20-14 in the fourth quarter, but the extra-point try failed.
Mt. Juliet Christian has three games left to recover, starting with Friday’s visit by Friendship Christian to Barry Wilmore Field at MJCA’s 2020 home, Mt. Juliet Middle School. The Saints will host Middle Tennessee Christian in their home finale in Week 10 before closing the campaign at Donelson Christian.
“Two of the three gets you in,” Davis said. “We got to do more and got to do better, but we’re getting there.”
