MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet Christian fell a two-point conversion try short of tying visiting Franklin Grace Christian in a 25-23 loss last Friday at Mt. Juliet Middle’s Barry Wilmore Field.
JaMarion Thomas had just taken an option from Kam Curtis 64 yards for a touchdown when Grace stopped the Saints on the two-point conversion with about six minutes to play.
Grace tok a 3-0 lead on a 43-yard field goal by Cruz Hartman.
Mt. Juliet Christian went up 7-3 on a 1-yard run by Curtis.
An MJCA fumble ld to a 25-yard scoring strike from Jackson Hiett to Callan Jones to put Grace up 10-7 in the second quarter.
The Saints answered with a 76-yard bomb from Curtis to Thomas for a 14-10 MJCA lead late in the first half.
But Grace had just over th ree minutes before halftime to score and did so after converting a fourth-down play. Ashton Kelley’s 14-yard jump ball to Blake Barton to put the Lions in front 16-14 going into intermission.
Grace scored four plays into the second half on a 1-yard run by Barton.
Carter Branim’s 32-yard field goal brought MJCA to within 22-17 later in the third quarter.
Hartman hit a 30-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter which turned out to be the wining points for the Lions, who returned to Williamson County with a 3-2 record.
The Saints will carry an 0-5 record into their bye week before returning to action at 7 p.m. Oct. 2 when Grace Baptist visits Wilmore Field.
