Mt. Juliet girls outscored by Lebanon

MT. JULIET — Lebanon’s girls gave coach Cory Barrett a happy 46th birthday last Friday night with a 72-34 thumping of West Wilson rival Mt. Juliet.
The Devilettes answered a game-opening Mt. Juliet 3-pointer with 10 straight points. But it was a 24-0 run which turned a 14-8 lead into a 38-8 bulge during the second quarter. Lebanon led 34-8 at the first-quarter break and 46-22 at halftime in improving to 19-3 for the season and 13-0 in District 9-AAA.
Terri Reynolds racked up two first-quarter 3s as she and Ny’lyia Rankins led Lebanon with 11 points apiece while Addie Grace Porter and Lexie Crowder each notched nine, Meioshe Mason and Madison Jennings eight apiece, Avery Harris six, Asia Barr four in the first and Finley Tomlin, Brooklyn Young and Samya Reedy two each.
Keying Lebanon’s run was a defense which forced numerous turnovers. But when the Lady Bears weren’t losing the ball, they were finding the bottom of the net. Addie Kendall tossed in 10 points, Kaitlyn Bertram eight and Jakoria Woods six as each bagged a pair of 3s. Taylor Haymans and Evie Johnston rounded out Mt. Juliet’s eight 3-point attack with one apiece while Jada Colmer and Kayley Jones tossed in two points apiece as MJ fell to 1-16, 1-10.
Both teams have home-heavy schedules the final two weeks of the regular season. Mt. Juliet hosted Beech last night and the Lady Bears’ only remaining road game is Friday when they make their inaugural 10-minute trip to Green Hill. Lebanon has an open district date today and will return to action at 6 p.m. Friday as the Devilettes, whose road finale was this game at MJHS, host Beech.
Station Camp pulls away from Wilson Central in third quarterGALLATIN — Station Camp pulled away from visiting Wilson Central during the latter half of the third quarter last Friday to a 73-51 victory.
The Lady Bison led 37-28 midway through the third before closing the quarter on a 16-4 run to open a 53-32 margin. Station Camp was ahead 19-12 at the first-quarter break and 37-23 at halftime before the Lady Wildcats scored the first five points of the second half.
Marrissa Wirtz poured in 28 points, Riley Rose 15 and Anu Richards 10 for the Lady Bison, who improved to 8-8 for the season and 5-7 in District 9-AAA.
Sydney Dalton scored 17 points, Cloe Smith 11 and sister Kristin Smith 10 for the Lady Wildcats. Jamey Ricketts finished with five points, Lillian Crutchfield four and Fadeyemi Okewusi two as Wilson Central slipped to 2-14, 2-11.
Kirby’s 3s key Lady Hawks’ fourth-quarter rallyPORTLAND — Green Hill had to rally in the fourth quarter to overtake Portland 44-38 last Friday.
The Lady Panthers led 13-8 following the first quarter, 21-14 at halftime and 30-26 through three before Savannah Kirby connected on all three of her 3-pointers in the fourth to key an 18-8 fourth and lift the Lady Hawks to 11-6 for the season and 7-4 in District 9-AAA.
Kirby led the Lady Hawks with those nine points while Aubrey Blankenship added eight, Sydnee Richetto and Skylar Brumbach seven each, Alivia Majors four in the second half, Ava Heilman and Ashlyn Riggs three apiece, Sam Zapton two and Trinity Franzen a free throw.
Portlad slipped to 7-15, 3-10.
MJCA drops back-to-back games at Ezell-Harding, Goodpasture
NASHVILLE — Mt. Juliet Christian fell at Goodpasture 52-18 last Friday, one night after dropping a 61-53 decision at Ezell-Harding.
Chelsey Christensen scored seven points against Goodpasture while Gracie Clark, Amelia Lyons and Felicity Keen each threw in three and Bethany Lyons two as the Lady Saints slipped to 3-9 for the season and 2-7 in District 4-IIA.
Goodpasture improved to 15-5, 9-2.
Amelia Lyons led the Lady Saints with 31 points and 14 rebounds at Ezell-Harding while Keen tossed in 12 points and Christensen 10. Clark collected seven assists.
Lady Saints succumb to Clarksville AcademyCLARKSVILLE — Mt. Juliet Christian dropped a 66-39 decision at Clarksville Academy on Wednesday.
Amelia Lyons scored 16 points and Gracie Clark 11 for the Lady Saints while Felicity Keen and Bethany Lions each supplied six.
Lady Hawks take control in second half, Richetto racks up 18 in return to Wilson Central
GLADEVILLE — A month after getting blown out at Green Hill, Wilson Central led by five points in Tuesday’s rematch at halftime.
But the visiting Lady Hawks turned it on in the second half, holding the Lady Wildcats to five points while Sydnee Richetto found her game on her return to her former home floor as Green Hill pulled away to a 43-24 victory.
With Richetto, who played her final game as a Lady Wildcat one year and two days earlier when she tore her left ACL, struggling in the first half, built a 19-14 halftime lead as Breanna Fayne scored six second-period points. Richetto is also struggling with her left shoulder, which recently popped out during a game.
“She’s definitely banged up on that side,” Green Hill coach Cherie Abner said. “But she’s a competitor and she’s going to fight through it.
“She goes through times where she feels good on some days and not on others. We got to make sure we take that into account. She definitely looked better in the second half. I think that adrenaline got rushing a little bit and she cut loose a little bit.”
Green Hill scored the first five points of the second half, tying the score 19-19 on Richetto’s only three-pointer of the night. After Cloe Smith’s putback put Central back in front, Richetto hit a 15-footer from the wing to re-tie the score and a pullup jumper from the lane to put the Lady Hawks in front to stay. Penetrating to the basket repeatedly helped give her 11 points in the quarter and 18 for the night.
Richetto also passed for five assists, including several in the fourth quarter as she drove to the basket and passed to a teammate on the wings or corner.
“We talked a lot about that at halftime,” Abner said. “I told her she wasn’t going to be able to piggyback the whole game. One or two picks up and she had to get everyone involved and kick it out and hopefully we’ll hit a three.
“She’s a great kid, very coachable. Anything I give her, she takes and makes it go for us.”
Aubrey Blankenship had half of her 12 points during the final eight minutes as Green Hill improved to 10-6 for the season and 6-4 in District 9-AAA.
“The first half I thought we played pretty tight,” Abner said. “We had some good looks, they just didn’t fall. The more they didn’t fall, the tighter we got. At halftime, we just talked about one play at a time, don’t hit the panic button and just be a little more patient on offense and that was the difference for sure.”
Skylar Brumbach finished with four points for Green Hill. Trinity Franzen took down 10 rebounds as she, Savannah Kirby, Kensley Carter and Sam Zapton each tossed in two points while Ashlyn Riggs added a fourth-quarter free throw.
With Campbell Strange out, Fayne scored all her points in the first half and Sydney Dalton all but one free throw as each led the Lady Wildcats with eight tallies. Smith, Alli McCullough, Kristen Smith and Lillian Crutchfield each collected two as Central slipped to 2-13, 2-10.
“They went out there excited and went after it,” Central coach Erica Wilson said after watching her Lady Wildcats connect on just 2 of 26 from the floor (with six shots blocked) and 1-of-5 from the free-throw line in the second half. “We were aggressive. We went in at halftime and we talked about making some adjustments. We just got flustered… No one wanted the ball in their hands tonight.
“They were bumping us and we didn’t respond. That’s a hard-fought game. We were after it for three quarters. They started going on a little run and they started bumping us and all we had to do was get to the free-throw line. We didn’t want to be as aggressive in the fourth quarter, and that’s unfortunate.”
“They didn’t have much to lose and we got a lot to lose, I think, just because we’re trying to stay in the upper half of the district,” Abner said. “They just played hard. They tried to out-tough us. They definitely did that on the boards, I thought.”
Lady Hawks hold off Greenbrier 51-42
MT. JULIET — Green Hill coach Cherie Abner picked up a Monday-night girls’-only game with Greenbrier, and her Lady Hawks collected a 51-42 victory.
The Lady Hawks led 18-4 following the first quarter before a 15-8 second by Greenbrier brought the Lady Bobcats within 26-19 by halftime. It was 35-30 going into the fourth before Green Hill closed out the night with a 16-12 fourth in climbing to 9-6 for the season.
Audrey Blankenship led four Lady Hawks in double figures with 15 points, sinking all five of her free throws. Ava Heilman hit four three-pointers for her 12. Kensley Carter connected on a pair of threes as she and Sydnee Richetto each tossed in 10. Trinity Franzen and Samantha Zapton each tossed in two.
Laura Walker led the Lady Bobcats with 14 points as Greenbrier slipped to 7-6.
Lady Bears beaten at Cannon County
WOODBURY — Cannon County controlled last week’s contest from start to finish in a 58-33 thumping of visiting Mt. Juliet.
The Lady Lions, coached by former Mt. Juliet Junior High and Wilson Central coach Bud Brandon, led 21-6 following the first quarter, 33-19 at halftime and 42-28 through three as they climbed to 4-14 for the season.
Shelby Smithson scored 17 points and Bella Pelham 13 for Cannon County.
Jakoria Woods led the Lady Bears with six points while Kaitlynn Bertram, Addie Kendall and Taylor Haymans each had five and Jada Colemer, Dymond Howard and Sophia Lytle four apiece as Mt. Juliet slipped to 1-16.
Lyons’ 33 points, 10 boards lead Lady Saints past Davidson
NASHVILLE — Behind 33 points and 10 rebounds from Amelia Lyons, Mt. Juliet Christian defeated host Davidson Academy 64-55 last week.
Lyons was supported by Felicity Keen’s 16 points, Gracie Clark’s nine points and nine rebounds and Chelsey Christensen’s six points as Mt. Juliet Christian climbed to 3-5 for the season and 2-3 in District 4-IIA.
Davidson slipped to 6-8, 4-6.
