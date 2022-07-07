The Mt. Juliet Help Center is about to be a little bigger, but it’s going to help their services a lot.
The center officially broke ground on an expansion project at its facility that director Carolyn Smith explained will help return services to pre-pandemic norms.
Although the center is currently 2,400 square feet, Smith indicated that much of that space is just being used for storage. Additionally, the space that once housed the center’s area to pick up donated clothing has not been able to serve that function since the pandemic began.
“When our building is done, we will be able to offer clothing again, which we have done in the past,” Smith said. “When the pandemic happened we were closed to foot traffic. We never stopped doing food orders or assisting with utilities, but we didn’t have people coming into the building. We handled things over the phone or in the parking lot … we haven’t been able to open up because we are so full.”
That capacity has prevented the center from collecting clothing, because it has not had anywhere to put them.
“When we get the expansion done, we will be able to offer clothing again,” Smith said. “The clothing is just free. It gets donated to us and we put it out in our lobby so that people can take what they need.”
While the change hampered the help center’s operation, it was able to keep its main service going.
“We are primarily a food bank,” Smith said. “We are client choice, which means clients fill out a list each time they come and get exactly what they want. It’s not pre-made boxes. We also offer fresh produce, breads, pastries, and things we get from local grocery stores.”
The help center has community partners like Houston’s Meat and Produce and Stage Left Catering/Big Bad Wolf, in addition to grocery store chains such as Kroger, Publix and Aldi. Starbucks and Papa John’s also donate items, all of which aid in the center’s summer food program.
“We give out our food boxes twice a week (in the program),” Smith said. “Each box is filled with about four days worth of breakfast, lunch and snack items. We do it on Tuesday and Saturdays.”
Smith indicated that the organization has seen a huge uptick in demand.
“Last year, in 2021, we gave out 507 boxes for the whole summer,” Smith said. “This year, we have given out 505 boxes and we still have three full weeks left. We have really been having to make boxes for what feels like every day.”
Aside from just the summer program, the number of families seeking assistance from the center has seen a 62% increase this year from last year. Through June, there were 627 families seeking assistance.
Another aid component is help with utilities, which Smith reported had increased 88% this year. So far, the center has paid about $32,000 in utility assistance.
According to Smith, new clients have increased nearly 50%.
“It’s new people that are asking for help that haven’t had to ask for help before,” Smith said. “It shows it’s not the same people we have served through the years. It’s people that something has happened that has caused them to need the extra help.”
The expansion project is expected to cost approximately $300,000. That price tag was just a speck on the horizon until a local church made a sizable donation.
Providence Methodist Church in Mt. Juliet contributed $217,000 to the project, which, when completed, will expand the facility by 1,200 square feet.
“We have been saving to do this for a long time,” Smith said. “We have been saving, but then, this great gift came through, so it meant that we could move forward sooner. We didn’t have to do more fundraising or more saving. We could take what they have given us and get straight to work. It was just amazing.”
