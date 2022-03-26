A search of a student’s vehicle at Mt. Juliet High School led to the seizure of a handgun, knives and a ski-mask. The male teen now faces charges.
According to reports from the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) on Wednesday, the 16-year-old student was taken into custody by school resource officers (SROs).
Since the matter involved an investigation of illicit substances, at the request of school administration, a search of the student’s vehicle was conducted.
Inside the vehicle, deputies reportedly recovered a small handgun, two knives, approximately $600, substances that appeared to be narcotics and a ski mask.
The reports from the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office indicated that based on “preliminary information,” investigators did not believe the firearm was ever actually inside the school during the course of the day.
The student was transported to the county’s youth services facility pending a weapon and drug-related charges. Youth services is a level of custody where a juvenile will not be released to parents. Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Capt. Scott Moore said that is the route authorities typically take in matters where a firearm is involved.
Official reports did not indicate any injuries stemming from the incident.
“We appreciate the collaborative work with school administration and will continue to ensure a safe environment for all teachers, students, and staff,” Moore said.
On Thursday, a message was sent out from Wilson County Schools’ Public Information Officer Bart Barker detailing what happened and indicating that more information would become available pending the results of the investigation.
“We take these matters extremely seriously and will continue to work very hard to ensure a safe environment for our teachers, students, and staff,” Barker said. “I would further add that the dedicated and intensive work from school administrators and SROs was incredible, and they are to be commended for their efforts in this matter.”
