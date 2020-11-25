Most major-league pitchers were dominant in high school, blowing away hitters with 90-plus mph heat.
As a Mt. Juliet High School Golden Bear, Caleb Cotham was a pitcher and went through a game with his mind as much as his right arm. That approach earned him a spot on Vanderbilt’s vaunted staff, a pro career and a couple of major-league rosters. It also paved a pathway to a post-playing career in the game.
It earned him the job as Philadelphia Phillies pitching coach, it was announced Friday.
“He could pitch,” his high school coach, Mark Purvis said Friday night from Watertown, where he now coaches the Purple Tigers. “We knew from an early age he could flat-out pitch.
“Good changeup, good breaking ball. Actually threw a breaking ball and a slider and commanded his fastball. He just knew how to pitch.”
At 33, the 2006 MJHS graduate is the second youngest pitching coach in Major League Baseball. In two seasons on the Cincinnati Reds staff under his former Vanderbilt pitching coach Derek Johnson, Cotham earned a reputation for his knowledge of expanding technology and data in the game.
“Caleb was really helpful with a lot of the technical stuff,” Reds Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer told reporters late last month. “I haven’t really had that situation before where I have someone that I respect from the technological standpoint, the really nitty-gritty pitch shaping and understanding the mechanics and how the ball was moving and stuff like that. It was good to have someone to bounce those ideas off of and have those conversations.”
“Myself as a coach, it’s being prepared for a whole range of what players want,” Cotham told mlb.com. “It really comes down to serving the player and finding something to help them get better over me being right or, hey, we have to do this or that. There are so many levers and options now in our tool kit. No matter what you want, there’s something for you. It’s just having the conversation for me to find that one thing. It doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s Rapsodo or Edgertronic.
“I want to be prepared as a coach to service them and honor who they are. But also have the tool kit and … be ready for those conversations.”
“He has a chance to be here for a very, very long time because of his age,” manager Joe Girardi told the Phillies website. “And that’s what we’re looking for — stability.
“If you listen to Caleb, he’s talked about getting to know every pitcher and giving them the information that they want and want to handle. Not saying, ‘You have to do it this way.’ He’s not going to take anything away from anyone. He’s going to look for every effort to make every pitcher better through his knowledge, which I think there’s a ton of. He’s not trying to make cookie-cutter pitchers. Zach Eflin is going to pitch different than Zack Wheeler. Zack Wheeler is going to pitch different than Aaron Nola. And he understands that.”
Cotham made 35 appearances in the majors, including for the New York Yankees under Gerardi, and the Reds, where he worked with former Smyrna High rival and Vandy teammate Sonny Gray.
“He was upper-80s, low-90s his senior year (at Mt. Juliet), so he had the stuff,” Purvis said. “When he went to Vanderbilt. I didn’t know how well he was going to do, but he turned out to be a weekend starter for them and did great things there and worked hard and just kept developing.
“Just kept working all his way through… Kept his head down and kept working and kept getting better.”
Analytics were just starting to gain a foothold in MLB while Cotham was in high school. But he always used his head as well as his arm.
“He just knew the game,” Purvis said. “He was ahead of the game at his age as far as knowing the game. Just had a keen eye for everything. The analytics part, he was always a real smart kid.”
