Mt. Juliet’s Delfendahl named Region 4-6A Defensive Player of the Year

Region 4-6A as it’s been constructed the past four seasons is no more as the six teams have been scattered to new classes and regions in the TSSAA’s realignment for 2021 and ’22.
But coaches have selected all-region teams in a final hurrah.
Mt. Juliet’s Matt Delfendahl and Lebanon’s DeQuantay Shannon received highest honors as the league’s Defensive Player of the Year (Delfendahl) and Special Teams Most Valuable Player (Shannon).
Joining Delfendahl are Golden Bear teammates Jamari Sowell, Mikel Workings, Grady Mang, Breyon Patterson, Jeffery Pillows and Manny Marshall. Colin Gleaves, Trey Evans, Osize Daniyan, Jeremiah Sowell and Ethan Crisp are honorable mention.
Named from Wilson Central were Zavier Ali, Jesse Richardson, Tristan Lewis, Blake Hobbs and right tackle Alex Cain, who signed with Furman earlier this month.
Other Blue Devils named to the all-region team are Anthony Crowell, Eli Clemmons, Christian Borden, Copeland Bradford and Will Seats, who signed with Tennessee State during the early signing period earlier this month. Jaylen Abston, Kemontez Logue and Jacob Belcher were named honorable mention.
The All-East Region team was also announced with three Mt. Juliet Christian players — JaMarion Thomas, Kam Curtis and Isaiah Smith — named to the squad.
Friendship Christian had seven players named in addition to Defensive Most Valuable Player Bobby Owen and Special Teams MVP Neill Kane. Drew Porter, Delanie Majors, Don Dunning, Jake Martin, Caleb Bridges, Reid Powers and Noah Tidwell were Commandeers named to the team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.