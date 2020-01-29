Mt. Juliet’s Cameron Robinson, 17, always knew he wanted to be in the military. He also knew he had a desire to give back to the community through volunteer service.
The combination, along with his membership in the Young Marines, has earned Robinson the Presidential Volunteer Service Award, a lapel pin given to top volunteers across the country.
While the two go hand in hand, the award has nothing to do with the Young Marines. The Young Marines was formed in the mid-1960s by the Marine Corp League, a group of Marine veterans. It requires volunteer service hours that can be used as the hours required to receive the service award.
“Every time I do the spiel about the Young Marines people say I have memorized a speech,” Robinson. “It’s a youth organization for ages 8 to 18 that teaches them teamwork, leadership and discipline and living a drug-free lifestyle.”
Robinson said membership in the Young Marines is not necessary for youths wanting to join the Marines, but that is what he wants to do when he graduates college. He said Middle Tennessee State University has already sent him his acceptance letter, where he plans to major in criminal justice. After that, he wants to go to law school and then join the Marines.
“I’ve always wanted to be a lawyer,” said Robinson, who is home-schooled. “I’ll be an officer after I go to OCS Officer candidate school.”
Alicia Robinson said her son has shown interest in the military since he was a young child. She said they attended an organization fair when he was 6 where representatives were there to sign kids up for various organizations such as Boy Scouts of America and military recruiters.
“He has never shown interest in the Boy Scouts,” said Alicia Robinson. “So when he pointed in their direction and said he wanted to sign up for that I was confused.”
Alicia said he then took her by the hand and pulled her over to a military recruiter who was stationed near the Boy Scouts booth and told her that was what he wanted to do. She knew then she had to find a way to cultivate his passion for the military. That is when she discovered the Young Marines online.
“They are retired Marines and they have a Marine Corp League and do things like Toys-for-Tots,” said Alicia Robinson. “They made a semi-military structured program for kids, a lot like Reserved Officers Training Corps.”
The children are taught fire safety, gun safety, navigation and GPS training along with mandatory drug training to educate the children on the dangers of drugs.
Robinson said being home schooled and taking dual enrollment courses does not leave him a lot of downtime. When he does have it however, his mother said he usually spends it helping his elderly neighbors.
“He knows all the neighbors, like Ms. Linda lost her husband a few years ago,” said Alicia. “He is always down there helping her move furniture, digging up landscaping and redoing her flowers for her in the spring.”
He also regularly plays checkers with an elderly neighbor, and Alicia Robinson said they both volunteer at the Nashville Food Project, where her son logged his hours in order to qualify for the award.
“We cut up vegetables and whatever they have, one day we went in there and cut potatoes for two hours for compost,” said Robinson. “With the Young Marines, you have to complete at least 50 hours of community service a year.”
In order to qualify for the Presidential Volunteer Service Award, it takes more than 50 hours.
“For doing community service, there are different levels required for the Presidential Volunteer Service Award. The highest was the gold level and that is the one I wanted,” said Robinson. “The first year I went for it I only needed 100 hours and this past year I had to have 250 hours. Since I have joined the Young Marines in 2015, I have done 760 hours.”
Robinson is not resting on his laurels, however. He is now scheduled to give speeches to other school-aged children about the dangers of drugs, which is the cornerstone of the Young Marines’ message.
“Keep them informed is the main thing,” said Cameron. “It is about drug demand reduction.”
