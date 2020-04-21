Mt. Juliet boys basketball coach Troy Allen said Monday he would leave the Golden Bears after 16 seasons to accept the head coaching position at the new Green Hill High School.
Allen said the decision to leave Mt. Juliet was a difficult one, especially after this past season in which he led MJHS to a 29-3 record and a spot in the Class AAA state tournament.
Allen won the school’s first regional championship this season and also won its third straight district championship. His teams also made six substate appearances and made it to the 2018 state tournament.
“It’s been really hard making this decision. But it seemed like a new challenge, opening a new school, was an exciting thing,” Allen said.
One thing that will make the transition easier is that some of his current players will be zoned for Green Hill next season.
“A lot of my players that I’ve coached… are zoned for the new school. It just seemed like the right thing to do at the right time,” Allen said. “I left a great job for hopefully another great job.”
Allen said he would teach physical education and wellness at Green Hill, just as he had at Mt. Juliet.
Allen’s resignation comes on the heels of last week’s decision by Mt. Juliet girls coach Chris Fryer to step down.
Also, Green Hill has hired Cherie Abner to be its girls’ basketball coach.
