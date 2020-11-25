NASCAR triple header at Nashville Superspeedway next June

NASCAR’s official return to Nashville Superspeedway next Father’s Day weekend will be a triple header featuring the top three touring series in the stock car organization.
The Cup Series will make its debut on the 1.33-mile D-oval June 20, Father’s Day. The race will be green flag for NBC’s 2021 coverage of the circuit.
It was also announced by NASCAR on Thursday the Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series, staples at NSS during its earlier 11-year existence (2001-11), will return for events the same weekend. The trucks will race Friday, June 18 and Xfinity the following day.
“We look forward to welcoming America’s best drivers and Middle Tennessee race fans back to Nashville Superspeedway in June,” track president Erik Moses said in a release. “I can’t think of a better date for families to enjoy all the excitement and pageantry of the first NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway than Father’s Day.”
