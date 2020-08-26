Mt. Juliet business Austermiller Roofing is under a state health and safety investigation after two workers fell roughly 30 feet through its roof on two consecutive days.
Mt. Juliet Fire Chief Jamie Luffman said those workers were both stabilized and transported to Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital following the incidents, which took place on Wednesday and Thursday during a roofing project at the company’s building. The hospital was unable to disclose the condition of those patients as of Friday.
“They’re fortunate to be alive, because a 30-foot fall is enough to lose your life,” Luffman said. “The facility is undergoing investigation from the Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration and will be shut down until the investigation is finished and corrections are in place. It causes me to scratch my head when someone falls 30 feet and they don’t learn anything.”
The Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development confirmed via email that TOSHA is investigating a workplace accident at Austermiller’s business address.
“The agency can only confirm an investigation is underway and cannot provide any additional information during the investigative process,” Chris Cannon of the TDL WD said. “A workplace accident investigation can take between two and four months to complete and it is then open for public review at that time.”
Austermiller Roofing declined to comment on the incidents, citing the ongoing TOSHA investigation.
