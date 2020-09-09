NASHVILLE — A Tennessee board is scheduled to meet in mid-September to vote on the nominations of six properties to the National Register of Historic Places.
The Tennessee State Review Board said it will meet online Sept. 16 to approve sending nominations of historically significant properties to the U.S. Department of the Interior, which oversees the register.
The board is made up of 13 members with backgrounds in history, architecture and archaeology, among other related fields.
The properties include Millennium Manor in Blount County, First Avenue Methodist Episcopal Church in Rhea County and Kingsport Hosiery Mill in Sullivan County.
Also under consideration are Johnson City Postal Savings Bank and Post Office in Washington County, Mount Olive Cemetery in Montgomery County and Hughes House in Wayne County.
Information on how to attend will be available on the register’s website on the morning of the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.