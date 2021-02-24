Beginning next week, the Mt. Juliet News will be delivered on Thursdays instead of Wednesdays. The move will allow us to get more timely news in the News as well as provide additional features.
Currently, the Mt. Juliet News prints on Monday nights at our central plant in Kentucky. This means the paper has to be put together Monday afternoons, and because the Mt. Juliet City Commission meets Monday evenings, coverage of those meetings is always more than a week after the fact. The same goes for Wilson County Schools board meeting as well as Wilson County government meetings. Making the switch to Thursdays means the News will be printed Wednesday night, so we’ll be able to give readers more timely coverage.
In addition, the News will have more pages and more content from its sister paper, the Lebanon Democrat. That content will include expanded sports coverage, comics, TV listings and other features. Our goal is to give you a better, more timely newspaper.
If you have comments, questions or suggestions, please email me at malexieff@lebanondemocrat.com or call me at 615-444-3953.
— Mike Alexieff, editor and publisher
