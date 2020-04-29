The city of Mt. Juliet has announced its intentions to embrace the phased reopening guidelines in Gov. Bill Lee’s Tennessee Pledge despite further restricting a public hearing days before reopening procedures begin.
Mt. Juliet plans to reopen gradually and has posted a reopening guide online. The guide charts out which venues, businesses, and locales should and should not open up and to what degrees that should be the case. This begins three days after the initially scheduled, virtual, regular session for city commissioners was canceled and replaced with a workshop in person.
On Thursday, Lee’s safer-at-home executive order is set to expire, and the governor’s plan for reopening the state in stages has already been established. The guidelines involved in this plan come in large part from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in a plan specifically referred to as Opening Up America Again.
Different parts of municipal government will reopen at different times according to the city’s press release issued by City Manager Kenny Martin, but for this first phase, the city still officially discourages anything causing people to congregate like sporting events for example. As such, city playgrounds, basketball courts and volleyball courts will remain closed.
The general rule of thumb, especially for city government, is that work and activities that can be conducted in compliance with social distancing policy and the use of masks may resume on Thursday.
“The phased reopening is an important process to opening up our community again,” said Martin. “Just like our federal and state partners, we want to ensure we are responsible in this process. Following the CDC guidelines on face masks, physical distancing, and disinfection is key to a successful reopening.”
In this first phase, restaurants and bars that serve food were permitted to reopen at half capacity as of Monday — three days ahead of the expiration of the safer-at-home order. All surfaces therein are to be cleaned “after every use,” and all employees are required to undergo daily screening for coronavirus symptoms.
Customers must also be screened for COVID-19 symptoms by way of a question-and-answer process. All tables in use must be at least 6 feet apart, and the actual bar top areas have to remain closed. No live music is allowed during this phase.
Retail is also allowed to open at half capacity during this phase, starting today. Employees at these locations are similarly required to comply with virus symptom screenings each day, and all must don face masks. Between these stores and restaurants reopening, most of Providence Mall is set to reopen.
Tattoo parlors, massage venues, spas as well as hair and nail salons are all required to remain closed during this phase. Healthcare and dental facilities are still allowed to proceed without routine or elective procedures. Gyms and fitness centers cannot reopen due to inadequate provision for social distancing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.