The city of Mt. Juliet reappointed Kenny Martin to another four-year term as city manager.
Mayor Ed Hagerty and the Board of Commissioners joshed Martin affectionately as they affirmed him and voted to reappoint him for another four years in his position at the March 9 meeting. This allows the mayor to extend a new employment contract to Martin that both of them sign, establishing Martin’s incumbency through July 28, 2024.
At present, Martin’s compensation is a salary of $119,000 to finish out the current fiscal year, and going forward, it’s subject to the same increases in pay that all city employees see.
The office of city manager, however, is among the most important public offices a city has. In this role, Martin sets the biweekly agenda that city commissioners follow for each board meeting, and he also establishes the general framework for the fiscal budget each year, which commissioners repeatedly vote to amend both before and after the budget is passed.
Martin has been praised in his tenure for playing a vital role in fostering the city’s economic growth for years now, helping entice and secure space for new business. In this recent term, for example, Judd Sellars credited Martin as the “visionary” who made it possible for him to provide the lot on which the Incredible Christmas Place will be built — a major attraction from Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
The Incredible Christmas Place was such a celebrated get for the city that its groundbreaking was heralded by a parade down Mt. Juliet Road. At the ceremony, Sellars explained how Martin gave him the idea to execute a property swap for the lot across from his funeral home just before representatives of the Christmas Place from Pigeon Forge found it and made an offer.
While Martin has been extolled for his work in bringing business to the city, he has also been party to those officials criticized for laying off firefighters last summer to balance the city’s budget.
The layoffs were fiercely criticized by Vice Mayor James Maness and others, and while much of the blame was directed at Mayor Ed Hagerty for the layoffs in the first place, it was Martin who stood in the way when the two deputy fire chiefs who were let go tried to remain with FDMJ as volunteers.
Deputy Fire Chief of Operations Chris Allen said at the time, in fact, that Martin “was not going to allow me to remain with FDMJ [as] a volunteer firefighter and that he was likely not going to allow Shawn Donovan to remain with FDMJ [as] a volunteer” either.
Under Martin’s management, Mt. Juliet has added not only the Incredible Christmas Place but also Under Armour, Music City Honda, Amazon, a new middle school, a new high school, a new fire station, and myriad other big businesses.
Martin first served Mt. Juliet as a police officer for 16 years, and in 2005, he left MJPD to assume the role of director of economic development. That next November, he was appointed interim city manager, and nine months after that, he gained full status in that position.
