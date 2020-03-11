Portland, TN (37148)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered strong thunderstorms. High around 70F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. Low near 50F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.