The Wilson County Commission is scheduled to vote on a 2020-21 budget during its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, following a public hearing at 6 p.m.
Under the budget, the county expects to bring in roughy $443.7 in revenue, spend $448.5 million and end the year with $76.6 million in reserves across its funds. Most departments submitted status quo budgets with light increases to lines like state retirement and Social Security.
The general purpose school fund budget includes an additional $5.84 million for teachers, $1.24 million for special education teachers and $1.17 million for vocational education teachers. County voters approved a sales tax increase in March to fund teacher raises, which Wilson County Director of Schools Donna Wright said will allow the district to offer competitive pay.
Some other larger increases include $685,586 for the sheriff’s department to cover items like law enforcement supplies and motor vehicles, $678,852 for emergency services to cover items like salaries, wages and diesel fuel and $309,171 for the Wilson County Jail to cover items like food supplies. State retirement also figures into all three of those funds.
Larger spending cuts include $2.45 million from capital projects with adequate facilities tax revenue expected to drop, $575,000 from highway capital project through cuts to bridge maintenance and capital outlays and $562,012 from the highway/public works fund through items like contracted services.
The Wilson County Budget Commission previously recommended approval for the budget 5-0 at its meeting on June 1. Under the resolution, any future expenses that would see the general fund’s estimated ending balance drop below $8 million will require a two-thirds majority vote.
Members of the public wishing to provide comment on any items in the budget may attend the public hearing at 6 p.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse. The commission meeting will follow at 7 p.m., and can be viewed in person, on Charter/Spectrum 198, AT&T 99 or livestream via https://www.twitch.tv/wctv_tn.
