Wilson County is expected to receive at least $707,000 in reimbursements through the CARES Act this year as officials work to determine eligible expenses.
The COVID-19 stimulus package passed in March allocated Wilson County roughly $2.1 million to combat the virus. That amount will cover a variety of purchases from this fiscal year such as building improvements and spraying systems.
Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said the local government could also see more than the allotted funding depending on other counties’ shares.
“They told us to go ahead and fill it all out because there could be some other money that people don’t claim that we might could get in addition,” he said during a Wilson County Budget Committee meeting held Thursday. “So this is really backfilling money that we would have had to spend anyway.”
Finance Director Aaron Maynard said the CARES Act funding has to be obligated by Nov. 2 and will be distributed by Dec. 30. The $707,000 accounts for money obligated to the county as of Thursday.
Wilson County Schools is also seeking additional state-level grants to cover this year’s remote learning technology purchases. Director of Schools Donna Wright said roughly 30% of families in the district lack stable broadband connections at home.
“This is what’s going to allow us to buy additional devices,” she said. “We’re putting a device in every child’s hand, the last group that we’re having to wait on being the kindergarten group.”
According to Wright, the district started ordering devices in March and April to replace roughly 2,000 lost when a tornado hit West Wilson Middle and Stoner Creek Elementary.
“This has been a godsend that we’re taking advantage of,” she said. “We will go after every grant … that we can apply to our needs.”
As the county’s government and school systems work through COVID-19’s financial impact, tax revenue remains a continued source of optimism.
“Revenues continue to come in really, really, really strong,” Maynard said. “We’ve got $1.9 million in from the state, which is part of the difference. We’ve got about a million more in business tax than we usually would have this time of year, a big part of that is because tax deadlines got deferred … we’re at $8.3 million whereas at this same time last year we had received $4.5 million, so revenues in the general fund are doing quite well.”
The Wilson County Commission’s next regular meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Oct. 19, at the Wilson County Courthouse on 228 E. Main St.
