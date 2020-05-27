Dental offices across the state have been feeling the effects of a personal protective equipment shortage since reopening earlier this month, but Lebanon practices are adapting while they catch up on treating patients.
Many offices donated existing supplies to the Tennessee National Guard back in March for Tennessee Emergency Management Agency distribution, and Dr. Jim Newman of Newman Dental Associates said the current shortage was compounded by China’s actions when the virus first surfaced.
According to an intelligence report from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security dated May 1, Chinese leadership “intentionally concealed the severity” of the pandemic in January to stock up on medical supplies while scaling back exports.
“We’re following all the guidelines put forth by the CDC, but we’ve had a hard time, like everyone, finding N95 masks,” Patriot Dental Office Manager Elaine Nawiesniak said. “So we’re doing the second recommendation, using Level 3 surgical masks and face shields.”
Level 3 surgical masks are commonly used in dental offices, but the face shields are an adjustment.
“My son has 3D printed us face shields and some plastic devices that hold the masks on tighter, because he’s an engineering student at Tennessee Tech,” Nawiesnak said. “We’ve valways used Level 3 surgical masks in our office, because they have a moisture barrier that prevents splatter from going into or coming out of your mouth.”
Others are making do with a limited supply, including Gregory Dental Group. The office reopened on May 11 after a deep cleaning and Dr. Derrick Gregory put a system in place allowing employees to reuse their N95 masks.
“Dr. Gregory made sure we had our own PPE in stock,” Registered Dental Assistant Patti Johnson said. “There’s a shortage of N95s, but we have enough for us to use them each day of the week. Hopefully we’ll be able to get some more in, but they were only able to distribute so much per office, sort of like at the grocery where you’re only supposed to buy one box of toilet paper.”
Employees are using ultraviolet light to disinfect the masks after each workday, then placing them in paper bags for use seven days later. UV exposure is dangerous to human skin but can be used to disinfect objects or surfaces.
According to the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, UV light has been shown to destroy coronaviruses related to COVID-19 and can likely destroy the novel coronavirus, but most UV sanitizers have not been tested against it.
“The CDC and American Dental Association also put out a set of guidelines every dentist is requested to follow,” Newman said. “Every dentist I know in town is following them. While it’s always good to get a reminder of the importance of sterilization and preventing infection, the good news is that dental offices are already very accustomed to following those steps.”
That means most dental workers are scaling up existing safety measures, primarily with stronger equipment. Newman said his office has been able to maintain enough N95s despite the shortage, and they are also screening patients and taking temperatures before operating.
“If we’re doing anything that’s creating a bigger spray, we have some gowns as well,” Johnson said. “We have to space our appointments out and can’t have anybody sitting in the waiting room.”
With those safety guidelines in place, dental offices have been keeping busy working with patients — many of whom were dealing with dental concerns while in quarantine.
“We put off the ones that weren’t in emergency situations involving severe pain or swelling, but you can only put them off for so long before they become emergency situations themselves,” Nawiesniak said. “What we’re seeing right now is a lot of cracked teeth, areas that are sore and hurting and people that can’t chew on one side of their mouth. You’ve also got a lot of patients who were diagnosed with cavities months ago, where it may have just needed a filling but could now end up needing a crown.”
Johnson said that crowns themselves have been complicated because dental workers had to stop all non-emergency procedures the same day of Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order.
“We’d done some crown prep prior to March 23,” she said. “We weren’t allowed to finish up those procedures, so you had people with temporary crowns in while we were closed to them.”
Now dental offices are working to schedule six weeks’ worth of patients while maintaining social distancing, so some may have to wait a bit longer for their appointment.
“Everyone has to use common sense as we figure out how to move forward,” Newman said. “Thankfully, we’ve been very busy, and we’re always happy to help our patients.”
