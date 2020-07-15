Early voting for the Tennessee State and Federal Primary and County General Election begins Friday and runs Monday to Saturday until Saturday, August 1. Election Day is Thursday, August 6.
Contested Wilson County races on the ballot include four Wilson County Board of Education seats, one Lebanon Special School District seat and the 15th Judicial District’s Division II circuit court judgeship. A complete sample ballot is available online at https://www.wilsonelections.com/sample-ballot/.
“The safety of voters and poll officials are our top priority,” Secretary of State Tre Hargett said in a press release. “With social distancing measures and many other safety precautions in place for this election, I urge voters to take advantage of Tennessee’s generous early voting period.”
During early voting and on Election Day, Tennesseans are encouraged to wear face coverings and maintain a 6-foot distance from poll officials and other voters. Voters should expect to see signs with further safety instructions at their polling locations. All poll officials will be wearing face coverings and will be trained to social distancing measures.
“County election commissions have been planning for a safe and secure election for months,” Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins said in a press release. “As part of our commitment to safety, the state is providing masks, social distancing resources, gloves, gowns and face shields for poll officials.”
Tennesseans can find early voting and Election Day polling locations, view and mark sample ballots and more with the GoVoteTN app or online at GoVoteTN.com.
Voters who have moved within the county or have had a name change since the last time they voted can update their registration online at GoVoteTN.com.
Tennesseans should remember to bring valid photo identification with them to the polls, such as a driver’s license or government-issued photo ID. College student IDs are not acceptable.
More information about what types of ID are acceptable can be found on GoVoteTN.com or by calling the Division of Elections toll-free 1-877-850-4959.
