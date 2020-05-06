Tennessee is implementing more comprehensive COVID-19 testing in long-term care facilities, approximately two weeks after beginning to release their case data.
The Tennessee Department of Health is updating that count weekly and currently reports 32 cases with three deaths among residents or staffers at Elmcroft of Lebanon, up from the three cases confirmed two weeks ago.
“The health and well-being of those who live and work with us remain(s) our top priority, while we continue to execute quarantine protocols, monitor for COVID-19 symptoms every shift, and take quick action whenever symptoms are exhibited,” Elmcroft of Lebanon Executive Director Laci Walker said in a letter to residents and families shared with the Democrat. “We remain in frequent contact with the Public Health Department and continue monitoring residents closely each shift by checking for any virus symptoms and taking their temperatures. If a resident exhibits any symptoms, we contact their primary care provider and the resident’s family right away. We also check associates for symptoms and fever prior to beginning each shift. If an associate exhibits any symptoms of the virus, they are not allowed into the community.”
Elmcroft also extended its quarantine end date to May 9 after recording a positive case on Sunday. According to the letter, symptomatic or COVID-19 positive residents inside the facility have been separated from healthy residents, and staff are being separated based on which group they care for.
“We work diligently to follow the guidelines outlined by the CDC and the state of Tennessee for infection prevention and control,” Walker said. “Elmcroft of Lebanon has effective control policies and procedures in place, and those policies and procedures have been reinforced with all community associates and residents.”
Other county facilities may have isolated or unconfirmed cases, but TDH is only reporting those with two or more confirmed patients. Officials hope new testing procedures will yield a more accurate count, and media relations representative Bill Christian said the planning process is ongoing.
“In the next several weeks, the Unified Command Group is embarking on widespread testing of all long-term care facilities in Tennessee to help these facilities identify COVID-19 positive patients and staff even more quickly,” Gov. Bill Lee said during a media briefing Wednesday. “We have 700 long-term care facilities in our state, and 70,000 of our Tennessee residents are in long-term care facilities. So for this initial push we’re partnering with the National HealthCare Corporation to test all residents and staff in each of their 38 Tennessee facilities.”
TDH Commissioner Lisa Piercey said at the briefing that Tennessee is asking all long-term care facilities to conduct comprehensive testing of residents and staff, and to report any positive cases to the agency.
“The state will be supporting this expansion in testing by providing any and all necessary supplies to the facilities who may need it,” she said. “Including swabs, personal protective equipment (PPE) and even staff to come in to do the testing if they desire.”
Piercey added that the state could begin releasing case numbers from long-term facilities daily as testing ramps up, though she projected the data would be fairly static most days.
“It’s really just a matter of utility,” she said. “It takes several days once we identify somebody that needs testing, we get the test results back and we post it. There’s no reason we can’t, but the numbers just don’t change very much on a day-to-day basis.”
TDH is currently releasing case numbers from long-term care facilities at 2 p.m. on Fridays, while overall case numbers are updated at 2 p.m. daily.
