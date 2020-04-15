Local law enforcement in Mt. Juliet may already be confirming financial planners’ predictions that credit card fraud could increase during COVID-19 isolations and quarantine.
Detectives in Mt. Juliet are presently searching for an unidentified man who stole a credit card that was left behind at a gas station. The suspect used the card to buy items at both Best Buy and Target in Mt. Juliet on March 22. On April 8, MJPD put out a public service announcement to ascertain the suspect’s whereabouts from anyone who might have pertinent information.
Police are also looking for two other suspects in connection with similar fraudulent behaviors executed at Kay Jewelers on Mt. Juliet Road, making an earlier PSA for them on April 6. In both cases, suspects opened a line of credit in the same third party’s name. The first, a man, stole about $10,500 in jewelry while the second, a woman, stole $6,600 worth of jewelry.
The latter two suspects committed their fraudulent crimes long before the stay-at-home order was issued, but the quarantine was in full effect by the time the most recent perpetrator stole an identity. Moreover, MJPD has made a concerted effort in the past week to get community assistance in smoking out fraudsters.
Certified financial planner Jeff Rose suggested similar efforts might need to be made on the parts of law enforcement to keep up with an expected increase in credit card fraud. He explained to CNBC last week that an uptick in fraud is a more than reasonable expectation and that the average citizen should be paying extra attention to his or her bank statements right now for that very reason.
“It only makes sense that fraud might increase,” Rose said. “After all, many more people are stuck indoors around the country, and people inclined to commit crimes might see an opportunity.”
This is, of course, only exacerbated by the fact that the looming threat of unemployment could pressure otherwise law-abiding citizens to act more recklessly.
“Hackers and thieves who get their hands on your credit card details don’t always charge huge purchases on your credit card, and especially not at first,” Rose went on to say. “They might test you to see if you’ll notice by spending small sums of money.”
Rose further cautioned people to review their statements thoroughly and frequently during the quarantine. In Mt. Juliet alone, fraudsters are already a significant focal point for law enforcement at what could be the beginning of a much longer lockdown.
If the most recent perpetrator is any indication, the quarantine may even be complicating efforts to seek and arrest suspects. All three suspects were caught on surveillance cameras at the respective stores they ripped off, but the latest, having committed fraud at the start of the quarantine, was justifiably wearing a mask as he was caught on camera leaving Target at Providence Mall.
Masks of this kind are increasingly common as people aim to protect themselves from airborne, particulate matter from the coronavirus, but this also means that some citizens may believe they can perpetrate a fraud with impunity even if caught on camera.
MJPD requests that anyone with information on the suspects call (615) 754-2550 or, to provide information anonymously, (615) 754-TIPS.
