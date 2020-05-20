Mt. Juliet has made inroads toward completing the cleanup after the March 3 tornadoes despite setbacks from the May 3 storm with FEMA’s help.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has assisted Mt. Juliet in organizing its cleanup efforts in the aftermath of the tornado. FEMA has provided a reimbursement opportunity for the cleanup to the tune of 75% of qualifying expenditures, and its Tennessee bureau is set to reimburse the city for 12.5% of said costs.
A monitoring agency was consulted at FEMA’s recommendation to ensure that the city could account for all the expenses of the cleanup operation. The selected firm, Thompson Consulting Services, is tasked with ensuring the city maximizes this reimbursement opportunity, and the cost to contract Thompson is itself also reimbursable.
The city also contracted DRC Emergency Services to execute the actual cleanup project, performing work that Public Works has previously been doing, and the city will be reimbursed for the cost to contract DRC as well. Costs are projected to come in under $2 million, but final costs are still unknown as of yet.
“I will say that we are trending under that amount at this time,” said Public Works Director Andy Barlow.
Public Works staff has shouldered the load for the post-tornado mop-up. By the start of the month, 75,000 cubic yards of debris had been picked up, but a recent, heavy storm undid some of their progress, creating more work for the department. To compensate, the department claimed to be increasing personnel numbers in the streets to handle the plant-based debris that had been unsorted and tossed asunder by the storm.
The amount of personnel required to handle these tasks heretofore as well as the remaining duration until the project ends were originally considered to be a possible concern apropos of social distancing.
“As for virus prevention methods, the nature of the work typically doesn’t place individuals in close contact with one another,” Barlow explained. “We discussed this at the beginning of the job and there weren’t any major concerns from the companies hired by the city.”
The department is now working with new chipper trucks and grapple trucks to eliminate this debris, but much of it was organized prior to the recent storm whose gale-force winds swept it all out of place, adding new debris along the way. The city’s Public Works department labeled its response as “all hands on deck.”
Part of this effort involved posting a debris notice alerting citizens to the types of debris that would be collected and when, and the notice addressed the debris of the March 3 tornado from that of the storm. For the May 3 storm, the department specifically pledged to pick up vegetative debris.
As for tornado-related debris, though, the department committed to what it described as a “final pass” through the city starting on Monday, May 11 with no established end date. The notice recommended all debris be placed roadside within 10 feet of the street in advance of Monday in order to be eligible for pickup.
Street pickups are decelerating and expected to be completed this week or next according to Barlow. The majority of the remaining work will be transporting collected materials to final disposal sites.
“It’s been a hard go for the past couple of months, but we are now seeing fruits of our labor and feeling better about where we are headed,” Barlow added.
