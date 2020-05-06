An early morning fire destroyed the store at Breeden’s Orchard in Mt. Juliet, a Wilson County institution that draws locals and out-of-towners alike for fresh produce, artisan products and of course peaches and apples.
Aimee Dorfman, who along with her husband, Andrew, and relatives Wendy and Brian Dorfamn bought the orchard in 2017, said the fire apparently started sometime after 2 a.m. April 29 and completely destroyed the roughly 2,400-square-foot building.
Wilson County Emergency Management Agency firefighters found the building completely engulfed when they arrived after a passerby called 911 at about 2:50 a.m. Aimee Dorfman said she received an alert on her phone that a cooler had lost power at 2:07 a.m. There were no injuries.
She said a lot of the history of the orchard was lost in the fire.
“When we took on the place we took down the house that was on the property,” she said. “We lovingly salvage boards, wallpaper and used all that material” to dress up what had been a pole barn.
“The Breedens kept a lot of stuff,” she said. “We found treasures and junk.”
The store was home to an old Coca-Cola cooler and vintage stove, she said, adding that she was unsure about how much of the loss insurance would cover.
Dorfman said she and her family plan to do the best they can in a season that was already disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.
“God willing, we’ll be opening at some point in June,” she said. “We may go old-school and sell from picnic tables.”
