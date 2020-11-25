Phillip Vance has been promoted to vice president at Wilson County’s First Freedom Bank, announced John Lancaster, chairman and CEO. Vance will continue to serve as a Relationship Manager.
“Phillip is a great banker and we’re proud to have him representing First Freedom,” said Lancaster. “He understands the value and importance of business owners having a strong relationship with their banker and he is always eager to bring solutions to their problems.”
Vance began his career with First Freedom Bank directly after completing his degree in 2014. He graduated from Tennessee Tech University with honors and earned a bachelor of science in accounting. Since joining the bank, he has completed The Southeastern School of Commercial Lending and Advanced Commercial Lending programs through Tennessee Bankers Association. Vance has been accepted into the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking at the University of Pennsylvania for 2021.
In addition to his educational pursuits, Vance has also made it a priority to be an active volunteer in the community. He is currently a board member for United Way of Wilson County and Upper Cumberland, a four-year Chairman of the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce Annual Golf Tournament, and a current member and prior board member of the Lebanon Breakfast Rotary Club. Beginning in 2021, Vance will step into the role of board member for the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce.
Vance continues to live in his hometown of Lebanon with his wife, Emily, and two children, Hazel and Porter. They attend Maple Hill Church of Christ.
— Submitted to the Democrat
