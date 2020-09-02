Global Vision Bible Church in Mt. Juliet continues to face controversy for inviting political consultant Roger Stone, who was convicted last year following the investigation into Russian election interference, to speak during its Sunday service.
Stone’s appearance was billed as a testimony about recommitting himself as a Christian, but many from Mt. Juliet and its neighboring communities saw the event as more akin to a campaign rally — which the Internal Revenue Code bans churches from hosting because of their tax-exempt status.
“Our sheriff’s department just sent me a text a minute ago,” Pastor Greg Locke told hundreds of attendees during the service, many of whom traveled from out of state. “It said you wouldn’t believe the number of calls that our office has already received this morning … ‘This is a federal crime on church property because they’re having a campaign rally.’ We’re having a Jesus rally up in this place is what we’re having, ladies and gentlemen.”
Detective Walker Woods with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said there was not a spike in calls to the department during the service, and that only one caller complained about its content. Capt. Tyler Chandler of the Mt. Juliet Police Department said there were no documented calls to the agency about Stone’s appearance and that Global Vision falls under WCSO’s jurisdiction.
Many individuals did criticize the service on social media during a livestream, with some calling for Global Vision to lose its tax-exempt status. The Democrat reached out to several of those individuals for comment, but the requests were either declined or unreturned.
Although the service included scripture, worship through music and baptism, Stone promoted President Donald Trump’s candidacy and record at length during his talk while criticizing the president’s opponents in the Democratic Party.
“We are in the most dangerous time ever in America,” Stone said during the service. “We say this in every election, but this time it’s the truth. Make no mistake about what we face — this is an epic struggle between dark and light. This is an epic struggle between good and evil. This is an epic struggle between the godly and the godless. This is not just a struggle for the salvation of the United States of America, this is a struggle for the survival of Western civilization as we know it.”
Locke also framed the 2020 election as the “most important election of our lifetime” and told attendees their freedom, privilege and honor are at stake.
Stone’s testimony itself was focused on his experience in the court system, which saw him sentenced to 40 months in prison on seven counts including witness tampering and lying to investigators. He maintains that his trial was unfair and said a meeting with evangelist Franklin Graham encouraged him to recommit himself to Christianity after he hit “rock bottom” and lost his home, savings and insurance.
Trump commuted Stone’s prison sentence in July, a decision Stone says saved his life because of COVID-19’s spread in the prison where he was being kept.
“Ladies and gentlemen, I am before you today for one reason,” Stone said. “Because God gave Donald Trump the guidance for a courageous act of both mercy and justice, in which he spared my life.”
No organized protestors attended the event, but the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating an incident of vandalism at Global Vision Bible Church related to Stone’s appearance that took place on Aug. 23.
“We are still actively investigating the vandalism that occurred at Global Vision Bible Church,” Woods said in an email. “There have been no arrests made at this time and the case has remained open. To this point, there have been no additional issues at the church.”
