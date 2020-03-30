As the state’s count of positive COVID-19 cases hit 1,834 and Wilson County’s 34, Gov. Bill Lee issued a new statewide order Monday closing non-essential businesses and telling residents to stay at home if possible.
Those numbers are up from 1,537 and 27, respectively, on Sunday.
“This is not a mandated shelter-in-place order, because it’s deeply important to me that we remain a state that protects personal liberties,” Lee said during a Monday news conference. “But it is a strong urging for Tennesseans to stay home when at all possible, because I also believe that with personal liberty comes personal responsibility.”
The order restricts businesses that “cannot possibly safely operate,” such as barbershops, salons, recreational and entertainment outlets, the governor said.
“The order at the same time provides for the continuation of essential businesses throughout every county because of my belief we must protect our economy while protecting the lives of Tennesseans,” he said.
Lee said he was particularly concerned about the spread of the coronavirus into more rural areas. Seventy-seven of the state’s 95 counties have at least one COVID-19 case.
Lee said so far the state’s health care resources are in good shape, with 30% of critical care beds still available and 70% of ventilators. And state Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said more of each could be made available if needed.
No details were available from the state about the Wilson County COVID-19 cases.
Factory workers at two plants in Lebanon have tested positive for the disease. One of those plants remains closed and the other has reopened.
The first case was at the Perma-Pipe facility on March 18. That plant was shut down for three days and resumed production last week with its workers now on two shifts rather than one to allow greater social distancing.
“Our production process allows us to do that,” said Perma-Pipe Senior Vice President Scott James from Houston.
Half the plant’s 100 or so workers are on the job during the day, while the other half work in the evening. As an example, James cited a job where previously two welders would work side-by-side in the past; now, one does his half during the day and the other completes the job on the next shift.
At the other plant, ZF Safety and Electronics, cleaning and disinfecting will continue until the plant reopens Monday, said ZF corporate spokesman Tony Sapienza from Michigan.
Lebanon’s Josh Tate, a long-time ZF employee and committeman with UAW Local 342, said management bungled its response to the news that an employee had tested positive.
“As soon as this happened they should have had a plan, just like a tornado,” Tate said, adding that it took hours Friday for the company decide to shut down the plant and send is workers home. “The main safety guy, he’s our go-to guy, he was clueless.”
Sapienza said he couldn’t address the specifics of Tate’s concerns.
“We’re all doing the best we can,” he said.
