Mt. Juliet City Hall has adjusted its operations for the past week after finding that a city employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee and the department in which he or she works are not being disclosed. The individual worked their last shift March 27; at which point, there was no knowledge that the individual was infected.
The individual has now self-quarantined under the supervision of a medical professional, according to city officials. Others who worked in departments that regularly or semi-regularly required employees to conduct business at city hall are all conducting what business they can from home now, and the city has officially warned citizens that services may be disrupted as a result.
“To ensure we continue to do our part to limit the spread of the virus, I have instructed all City Hall staff not to report to City Hall until Monday, April 6,” said City Manager Kenny Martin on March 31. “I’ve been in contact with local health officials to ensure our plan aligns with prevention guidelines, and they all agreed this was the best approach.”
The departments whose services were expected to be affected by this were human resources, building codes (with the exception of inspectors), planning and zoning, city beautification and finance. City hall has already begun to restore some of its fundamental operations onsite, and the respite in operations is being described as just a precaution by city officials.
While the respite is shorter than other isolation recommendations from Centers for Disease Control, Gov. Bill Lee or from President Donald Trump, Vice Mayor James Maness said that this was because other city employees were not exposed to the infected individual often in the first place.
“The employee spent most of his time outdoors working,” Maness said, “and had very little interaction at city hall. They were stationed at city hall, but you know, it’s somebody who had very little time in there.”
Martin said he talked with multiple health officials to determine the best method for handling this in light of all the municipal operations that still needed to be available, and got conflicting information.
Ultimately, he made the decision to institute a short reprieve in various operations at city hall to enforce social distancing, and though it was initially scheduled to end on Monday, April 6, it was extended as of Monday morning to April 13, which allows more time for anyone else who may have been infected to manifest symptoms or be tested.
“Our staff, across all departments, took COVID-19 precautions very early in this journey, but the spread is wide, and this is an example that anyone can be infected. Everyone needs to do their part and stay home if at all possible,” Martin said. “We are grateful that our employee can self-isolate at home, and we will continue to support our dedicated employee through their recovery.”
During the suspension of services at city hall, though, the city also contracted a professional cleaning service to sanitize city hall’s offices and common areas. Mt. Juliet had already made several adjustments to its services for citizens prior to city hall getting its first case of COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.