With the goal of keeping students together with their classmates and teachers, Wilson County Schools will put those displaced by the destruction of West Wilson Middle and Stoner Creek Elementary schools at Mt. Juliet Middle and Springdale Elementary — with all four students bodies attending classes for four hours daily.
One student body and their teachers will use a building in the morning, with the other using it in the afternoon. Before-school and after-school care will be provided, athletics will continue, and students will be fed despite the shorter days.
WCS Director Donna Wright and Deputy Director Mickey Hall outlined the plan before a packed audience at Mt. Juliet High School on Monday morning, at times drawing applause.
In developing the plan, Wright said the district wanted to “make sure that our children could come back to a normal taste of what they left a little over a week ago. What we also know — we cannot separate our children from their teachers.”
Ideas rejected included distributing the students throughout schools in the district and using warehouse or vacant retail space as temporary schools. One major challenge was developing a plan that provided for the same level of transportation.
The plan had to “get kids to and from school without any additional drivers,” Hall said.
Stoner Creek Elementary students and staff will use Springdale Elementary from 6:45-10:45 a.m. After an hour and 15 minutes to transport children and change staff, Springdale will use its building from noon to 4 p.m.
On the middle school side, Mt. Juliet students will use their building from 8 to noon, followed by West Wilson students from 1-5 p.m.
“We’re talking about four schools that are going to be working together. All four are reward school, exemplary, in the top 5% in the state,” Wright said. “It has nothing to do with the buildings, ladies and gentlemen, it’s the staff, the teachers that make that happen and that will not be lost. We have the masters of instruction at those four schools.”
One impact districtwide will be that most field trips will be canceled for the rest of the year, Hall said. That’s going to be due the fact that the bus drivers will be needed for the extra trips the plan requires. Career Day and Special Olympics will still occur, and will athletic trips and scholastic competitions, but Farm Day and other trips will not.
School leaders acknowledged that the plan will cause some hardship and that some will not be happy.
The district is “asking for patience and understanding,” school board Chairman Larry Tomlinson said.
“Please keep in mind we’ve got to keep what’s important in front of us,” Wright said. “We can make this work.”
WCS spokesman Bart Barker said that detailed information about the plan would be on the district’s website, wcschools.com, and that questions and answers would also be posted.
West Wilson and Stoner Creek were destroyed and heavily damaged by the EF-3 tornado that struck early in the morning of March 3. The tornado, with winds of up to 165 mph, left a 60-mile trail of destruction from West Nashville through Wilson County to Smith County. Three people were killed in Wilson County, an elderly couple and a security guard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.