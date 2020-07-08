Sales tax revenue across the county is down $307,775 based on newly released figures from May, but the Wilson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board is encouraged by continued business interest.
“These figures are through the 19th of the month,” JECDB Assistant Director Tammy Stokes said. “Watertown and Lebanon even are up, so Mt. Juliet’s the only one that’s been kind of down.”
Despite an overall drop in sales tax, the JECDB took on a dozen new projects in June. Many of them reflect the changing business landscape amid COVID-19.
“I think our activity is still pretty good despite everything that’s going on,” JECDB Executive Director G.C. Hixson said. “We are having clients coming in … one is a manufacturer of face masks that’s coming out of California.”
Representatives from that project, titled Orange Mesh, visited a local facility on June 17. If they decide to move into the county, it would add 200 jobs and represent a $10 million investment.
The JECDB is also planning a push to bring more data centers, which are used to house computer systems and related components, into the area.
“There’s a great need now for data centers, and I think you’ll see one announced in Gallatin here before long,” Hixson said. “It’s only 125 jobs, but that is a Google type, or Facebook type of facility. TVA is getting a lot of calls now on smaller data centers, like 100 acres to 200 acres. I’m working with them to identify some sites.”
That effort is codenamed Project Longmire, and locations in Lebanon and Mt. Juliet are under consideration. Hixson said they are strong investments because data center jobs pay high salaries.
“We’re going to have to be able to pull all those sites, pull all of our buildings, do it on the screens in the conference room,” he said, noting that the JECDB has invested in Zoom licensing and other related expenses. “There will be very few on-site visits, and that’s part of the world we’re in … and folks that are dealing with online ordering and online services are going to continue to increase their activity.”
