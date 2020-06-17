Kroger is celebrating the grand reopening of its Providence store in Mt. Juliet. The store team gathered with their masks on for a quick cut of the ribbon on Wednesday morning. The 90,000 square foot store has undergone a significant remodel which included an expansion of around 25,000 square feet and an investment of over $12 million in the community. The expansion also created approximately 40 new jobs.
“We are very excited about our re-grand opening”, said Matt Uhles, store leader for the Providence Mt. Juliet Kroger. “Our customers have been very patient during this expansion process, and we think they will be pleased with what we now have to offer at his location.”
Features of the store include an expanded Deli/Bakery; Murray’s Specialty Cheese Shop; Fresh Sushi; Service Meat and Fresh Seafood Shop; new Floral Shop; expanded Dairy and Frozen Food sections; expanded Natural and Organics selection; an expanded Pharmacy with an additional drive-thru lane; expanded Health & Wellness section; expanded Pet Department; expanded Pick-up area; new checkout stands including additional self-checkout stations; new customer service center; and a new décor package. The Little Clinic inside the store was also expanded and the store continues to offer a Kroger Fuel Center.
As part of the Grand Re-Opening, Kroger donated $5,000 to the Mt. Juliet Help Center to help with their summer feeding programs for children and families. The gift supports the Kroger Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiative which is the company’s commitment to end hunger and waste in our communities.
“We are very grateful that Kroger has partnered with us to assist those in the Mt. Juliet community who are facing food insecurity,” said Carolyn Smith, the executive director of the Mt. Juliet Help Center. “Many in our area were affected by the March tornadoes, while others have been out of work due to COVID-19. The need is great so this gift could not have come at a better time.”
— Submitted to the News
