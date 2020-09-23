The Lebanon City Council approved an estimated $700,000 in two traffic signal improvement projects during a special called meeting Thursday, with the city committing to pay approximately $315,000 for the work.
Pulte Homes Tennessee Limited Partnership and the city will split the $350,000 projected cost for improvements at the intersection of State Route 109 and the Spence Creek development. According to the agreement, the city will remit its deposit to the developer if work has not started by October 2025.
The second agreement will the see the city contribute $140,000 for traffic signal improvements at the intersection of State Route 109 and Franklin Road, while JCF Lebanon, LLC will contribute $210,000.
According to the ordinance, the city’s share will be funded through infrastructure impact fees. The agreement states the city will remit its deposit to the developer if work has not started by October 2025.
The council also authorized a $23,000 budget amendment to replace a detective vehicle for the Lebanon Police Department and passed a resolution approving bids for road improvements on Coles Ferry Pike and Leeville Pike.
The Lebanon City Council’s next regular called meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Oct. 6, at the city’s administration building on 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.