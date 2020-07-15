As COVID-19 safety measures ramp up again across the state, some local businesses are wary of another potential shutdown — but many now have nest eggs from the Tennessee Business Relief Program (TBRP).
Gov. Bill Lee announced the program in June, and the first payments started processing last week. The money comes from approximately $200 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding and is largely intended for small businesses that shut down during March and April.
That funding comes as COVID-19 cases in Wilson County rose to 1,187 on Monday, up from 941 the week before. The number of reported deaths remained at 17.
“We received $5,000,” Libelle Beech Salon owner Rachel Beechboard said. “That $5,000 will be put back for salaries and benefits for our employees … we were able to keep everyone on payroll through the shutdown except for about two weeks.”
TBRP payments are based on a business’ annual gross sales and range from $2,500 to $30,000. According to the Tennessee Department of Revenue, eligible businesses will be notified without having to complete an application.
Beech said her business also had a successful reopening and has even expanded its floor space to maintain social distancing.
“During the shutdown we did home care sales, like retail,” she said. “We kept in contact weekly with our customers, and they’d pay through an online system and get curbside pickup or delivery. It definitely helped, but revenue was down. The turnaround since reopening has been great, and we exceeded our revenue forecasts for May and June.””
Others in Lebanon’s small business community are having similar experiences. Lebanon CrossFit owner Joe Lewis said his classes are filling back up, and he is likely to receive a share of TBRP funds.
“It’s going to be that extra cushion,” he said. “We’re probably not done with the coronavirus by any stretch and may have to shut down again. I hope not, but it will definitely provide that cushion.”
Lewis said he plans to use the money both as a safety net for employees and to help others in the community.
“We’ll turn around and put some of it back into local businesses and share the love,” he said. “If I can spare a few hundred on supplies and to buy my employees lunch, I’d love to be able to do that too.”
Lebanon CrossFit started the year in a strong financial position, but lost out on some revenue after the March 3 tornado and COVID-19.
“We were rocking and rolling pretty well before the tornado hit,” Lewis said. “After people got settled back COVID picked up, and we had to hold on as best as we could. We’re a small gym and you’re talking five to 10 people a week tops, so it’s a stark difference.”
Businesses on the other side of the county are receiving funding as well, including Division Street Tattoo Company in Mt. Juliet. Owner Michael Lanning previously spoke to the Democrat in April and said his shop’s future was uncertain because of the shutdown.
“It’s helped out to an extent to cover the bills and for me personally,” he said. “Tattoo artists are classified as contractors, so it doesn’t affect the artists themselves because they’re essentially their own business, if that makes sense.”
Lanning said that because they are contract workers, they also support themselves like woodworking and painting and have seen an uptick in customers seeking tattoos since May.
“Getting back open, the biggest dilemma we face is supplies,” he said. “We use sanitizer, gloves and soap every day even during normal circumstances, and now those prices have doubled or even tripled in some cases.”
For now, Lanning remains cautiously optimistic about the shop’s prospects. He added that most customers have accepted its mask requirements because of the close-contact service.
“I think there will always be a demand, and as long as a shop is putting out reputable work people will seek it out,” he said. “People will always want to document something and continue to seek out shops, and I think the tattoo industry is here to stay.”
