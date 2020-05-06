With the easing of stay-at-home restrictions, county and city governments are preparing to reopen their offices to the public. Here’s how each area is approaching the change:
Wilson County
Wilson County’s government offices opened by appointment only starting on Monday, with employees available in each county office by phone or email on weekdays.
Offices that handle time sensitive filings, such as the county trustee, county clerk’s office and register of deeds, have secure drop boxes in front of the Wilson County Courthouse. Items placed inside prior to 4 p.m. on weekdays will be stamped in for that business day, and residents are asked not to use the drop boxes after hours.
“So far, we have been functioning with our drop boxes outside and doing things electronically, and we’ve been able to get quite a bit of business done,” Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said. “We feel like the governor is going to make a recommendation this week as well for places other than restaurants and retailers, and we felt it was important to take a gradual approach.”
Individual departments will post specific guidelines about access and appointments on the county’s website and on doorways into county buildings, updated weekly as needed.
The county hopes to have the Wilson County Courthouse open to the public within a few weeks, and law enforcement will be responsible for controlling entry. Patrons may be asked to wait outside or in a hallway to maintain social distancing.
“We’ll have guard rails with floor markers to keep a 6-foot separation, and people will be called into the offices one at a time,” Hutto said. “We’re also going to try to bring in no-touch thermometers for each office and have masks available.”
Hutto recommends people continue avoiding in-person business at county offices throughout May, and to wear masks if they need to come in.
“We want to open up as soon as possible, and what’s driving that is our data,” he said. “We had been down to one or two new cases per day until it went up by 33 or 34 on Sunday … that’s a result of the drive-through testing we did the other weekend, and we want to see more tests made available because as the testing goes up you’re going to see better numbers about what this looks like in our county. We continue to believe this is a serious situation, so we’re not going to jump the gun.”
Mt. Juliet
Mt. Juliet has continued to provide city services by phone and internet and plans to reopen its buildings to the public on Monday.
“We are making a few modifications we hope to have in place by the 4th to enhance safety, social distancing and CDC guidelines, protocols and recommendations,” City Manager Kenny Martin said in a text message to the News last week. “The only facilities that will remain closed are the city community center, the playgrounds, volleyball and basketball courts.”
Residents with necessary business ahead of the reopening can call Mt. Juliet City Hall at 615-754-2552 or use the drop box in front of the building to make payments. Contact information for specific departments is also available on the city’s website.
Any in-person meetings conducted before or after the reopening will be held with social distancing and public safety protocols in place, and the city plans to continue monitoring the situation in order to adjust those policies.
