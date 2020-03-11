Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital is well-prepared in the event a coronavirus case occurs locally, said President Jay Hinesley.
“We are meeting every day with our counterparts from (Vanderbilt University Medical Center,” he said. “We are training our staff, taking inventory of our supplies.”
Hinesley said the local hospital is ready whether there is one coronavirus patient or many.
The hospital has worked with its suppliers to make sure it has adequate gowns, googles, masks and other items on hand, and has isolation rooms available, should they be needed.
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed late Monday morning a fourth case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, this one in Middle Tennessee. Where the woman lives and how she may have contracted the virus were not released.
The department previously announced three other cases in the state: A Williamson County man who had traveled to Boston and who was quarantined at home; a woman in Davidson County in home quarantine; and a Shelby County person who is hospitalized.
Tim Diffenderfer, director of the Wilson County Health Department, said he and his state are referring local callers to the state’s hotline — 877-857-2945.
“We have received some calls,” Diffenderfer said. “Our guidelines are to encourage the public to wash their hands with soap and water, use a alcohol-based sanitizer, don’t touch your eyes, nose and mouth, and stay home if you’re sick.”
