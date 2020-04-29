Mt. Juliet officials took it upon themselves to relax the social distancing policy in advance of the state’s phased reopening plan.
The city canceled its regular session for the Board of Commissioners in order to hold a budget workshop an hour earlier instead. The workshop, however, was held at city hall where officials and staff met in person three days before the end of the safer-at-home executive order expired.
A regular session was scheduled for Monday at 6:30 p.m., which is the usual time for the Board of Commissioners’ public hearings. Public hearings during the quarantine have been virtual so that the mayor, his commissioners and city staff could observe social distancing guidelines while still tending to requisite city business.
Instead of the regular session commissioners would have held, the city is organizing a budget workshop. Several agenda items from the April 13 session had been deferred to the Monday hearing that has now been canceled. As the reopening process draws closer and the city is now more certain that it will happen and how it will be conducted, priorities have shifted to budgeting for new eventualities.
When asked why there would be no regular session and, instead, only a budget workshop, City Manager Kenny Martin said they were “conducting a budget workshop (on Monday) in lieu of a (Board of Commissioners) meeting to discuss the 2020/2021 budget” and that it would be televised.
“All CDC guidelines and protocols will be followed including social distancing,” Martin added. “Our next (commission meeting) and public hearing items will be held on” Monday, May 11.
Even though the budget meeting is likely to be shorter than a public hearing, it will be held in person at city hall, marking the first commission meeting this month to reconvene in person.
City officials relaxed social distancing measures for the budget workshop for reasons Martin was reluctant to enumerate. According to Vice Mayor James Maness, there was no particular reason to meet face-to-face after a virtual procedure had already been established for the previous public hearing.
When asked ahead of time if the meeting would still be virtual-only, Maness answered, “Nope, the majority of the board wants to needlessly meet in person needlessly.”
He added that the public hearing was not truncated to an earlier budget workshop as a way to limit the amount of time it would take but, rather, that not everyone could meet at the usual time for a public hearing. Commissioners voted amongst themselves via email to determine whether or not they should meet in person and thereby decided to abandon the virtual-only procedure.
