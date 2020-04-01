Mt. Juliet has declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic and launched an informational website about the virus and how to safeguard against it.
City commissioners held an emergency meeting on March 23 in response to Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order from the previous day. Commissioners then passed their own resolution to approve Mayor Ed Hagerty’s executive order, which declared a state of emergency for the city. This also buttressed a similar, federal declaration from President Donald Trump.
This civil emergency adopts all applicable executive orders related to COVID-19, both from President Trump and Gov. Lee. It empowers City Manager Kenny Martin to implement several emergency requirements outlined in those orders, to request aid from other jurisdictions as needed and respond to aid requests from other jurisdictions.
The order suspends several normal operations of public business and narrows access to certain government functions. Building permits and the remodeling of homes, including repairs of structures damaged by tornados, are conducted with limited access to the Building Department only via phone or email.
The Planning and Zoning Department is only dealing with citizens and even each other via the same electronic means. Citizens in need of assistance or the common inquiries related to sewer hook-ups and related payments have to be able to handle it by phone or email any of three people. Only one contact is listed to handle all issues pertaining to “General City Information,” beer permits, liquor licensing or violations of alcoholic beverage laws.
“To ensure continuity of government, as well as its commitment to public safety,” the resolution reads, “the City will remain steadfast — as always — in serving its citizens, carrying out critical functions and prioritizing support functions, but will ask residents to conduct all city business electronically or by phone, if possible, during the next two weeks.”
All issues regarding property and business taxes are also to be fielded by a single contact, and the same is true of the city’s invoicing. The resolution emphasizes that local businesses should come up with their own measures for combating the proliferation of COVID-19. The declaration also reiterates the city’s commitment to compliance with the WHO.
Part of that compliance comes in the form of an informational website designed “to help disseminate information and resources about COVID-19.” Located at SafeMtJuliet.Com, the site facilitates several resources for the community including senior citizen call check requests, an index of restaurants that are still delivering or providing takeout or curbside pickup, information on virus testing sites and a restriction violation reporting form among other items.
The restriction violation reporting form enables citizens to report businesses or even neighbors who are doing things in blatant violation of the restrictions outlined in the city’s resolution or the applicable executive orders. Senior citizen call check requests provide a means by which citizens can get police to look in on senior citizens on a case-by-case basis to make sure they’re alright.
Restaurants are being encouraged to submit their availability information to the site.
“City leadership continues to monitor the situation closely, and we feel it is important to consolidate important information and resources for our community,” Martin explained. “The City of Mt. Juliet is here to provide the best service to our entire community now and throughout this pandemic. In a time such as this, when misinformation spreads quickly, it is important to share reliable information to assist our local community in navigating through this journey.”
